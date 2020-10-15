 

Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2020

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share compared to a net income of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $138.8 million compared to $130.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 9% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 6% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 23% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $1.6 million.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share compared to a net income of $2.8 million or $0.33 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $331.5 million compared to $342.5 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 1% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 9% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 25% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $6.7 million.

The Company was able to take advantage of the travel restrictions imposed by Canadian and provincial governments in the third quarter. Since many customers were unable to travel during the summer, they decided to invest in their properties and had a strong impact on the demand for the Company's products. The Company also took advantage in the third quarter of measures taken in the second quarter to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, export sales are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have also been affected by the strike at the Port of Montreal.

“Third quarter of fiscal 2020 was characterized by the realities of the pandemic having set in and its drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products.’’

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.



GOODFELLOW INC.       
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income       
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019       
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)       
Unaudited       
               
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  August 31
2020 		  August 31
2019 		August 31
2020 		  August 31
2019
  $   $ $   $
         
Sales 138,843   130,594 331,462   342,460
Expenses        
Cost of goods sold 111,030   106,840 266,748   278,088
Selling, administrative and general expenses 17,835   19,426 51,413   58,053
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) - (11 ) 7
Net financial costs 679   895 2,152   2,449
  129,543   127,161 320,302   338,597
         
Earnings before income taxes 9,300   3,433 11,160   3,863
         
Income taxes 2,604   961 3,125   1,086
         
Total comprehensive income 6,696   2,472 8,035   2,777
         
         
Net earnings per share – Basic 0.78   0.29 0.94   0.33
Net earnings per share – Diluted 0.78   0.29 0.94   0.32




GOODFELLOW INC.     
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position     
(in thousands of dollars)     
Unaudited     
       
  As at As at As at
  August 31
2020 		November 30
2019 		August 31
2019
  $ $ $
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash 1,884 2,364 1,546
Trade and other receivables 64,511 48,498 65,216
Inventories 82,498 87,339 99,761
Prepaid expenses 2,077 2,563 2,552
Total Current Assets 150,970 140,764 169,075
       
Non-Current Assets      
Property, plant and equipment 31,536 32,838 32,754
Intangible assets 3,420 3,927 3,990
Right-of-use assets 15,113 - -
Defined benefit plan asset 2,188 2,222 2,700
Investment in a joint venture 25 25 25
Other assets 753 805 849
Total Non-Current Assets 53,035 39,817 40,318
Total Assets 204,005 180,581 209,393
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Bank indebtedness 23,872 31,204 56,579
Trade and other payables 35,818 29,048 32,216
Income taxes payable 3,246 734 667
Provision 1,514 1,470 316
Dividend payable - 856 -
Current portion of lease liabilities 4,338 15 15
Total Current Liabilities 68,788 63,327 89,793
       
Non-Current Liabilities      
Provision - - 1,319
Lease liabilities 14,194 28 32
Deferred income taxes 2,269 3,209 3,652
Defined benefit plan obligation 734 609 159
Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,197 3,846 5,162
Total Liabilities 85,985 67,173 94,955
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,152
Retained earnings 108,596 103,984 105,286
  118,020 113,408 114,438
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 204,005 180,581 209,393




GOODFELLOW INC.        
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited        
         
  For the three months ended
 		For the nine months ended
  August 31
2020 		August 31
2019 		August 31
2020 		August 31
2019
  $ $ $ $
Operating Activities        
Net earnings 6,696 2,472 8,035 2,777
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and amortization of:        
  Property, plant and equipment 678 696 2,002 2,076
  Right-of-use assets 1,084 - 3,265 -
  Intangible assets 183 173 546 516
Accretion expense on provision 18 3 54 10
Decrease in provision - (28) (10) (28)
Income taxes 2,604 961 3,125 1,086
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) - (11) 7
Interest expense 187 603 825 1,708
Interest on lease liabilities 167 - 520 -
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 52 35 158 106
Other assets - - - 67
Other (13) - 28 -
  11,655 4,915 18,537 8,325
         
Changes in non-cash working capital items 9,239 6,126 (3,915) (19,079)
Interest paid (114) (580) (733) (1,791)
Income taxes recovered (paid) 478 (152) (613) (828)
  9,603 5,394 (5,261) (21,698)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 21,258 10,309 13,276 (13,373)
         
Financing Activities        
Net decrease in bank loans - (3,000) (5,000) (1,000)
Net (decrease) increase in banker’s acceptances (21,000) (12,000) (5,000) 13,000
Payment of lease liabilities (1,312) (4) (3,954) (10)
Dividend Paid - - (1,712) (851)
  (22,312) (15,004) (15,666) 11,139
         
Investing Activities        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (222) (263) (732) (488)
Increase in intangible assets (3) (17) (39) (62)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) - 13 8
  (226) (280) (758) (542)
         
Net cash outflow (1,280) (4,975) (3,148) (2,776)
Cash position, beginning of period (708) 2,942 1,160 743
Cash position, end of period (1,988) (2,033) (1,988) (2,033)
         
Cash position is comprised of:        
Cash 1,884 1,546 1,884 1,546
Bank overdraft (3,872) (3,579) (3,872) (3,579)
  (1,988) (2,033) (1,988) (2,033)


﻿

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited  
       
  Share Retained Total
Capital Earnings
                $ $ $
       
Balance as at November 30, 2018  9,152 103,711 112,863
       
Net earnings - 2,777 2,777
       
Total comprehensive income - 2,777 2,777
       
Transactions with owners of the Company
       
Dividend  - (851) (851)
Modification of share-based payment  - (351) (351)
       
Balance as at August 31, 2019 9,152 105,286 114,438
       
       
Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408
       
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940  - (2,567) (2,567)
       
Balance as at December 1, 2019  9,424 101,417 110,841
       
Net earnings - 8,035 8,035
       
Total comprehensive income - 8,035 8,035
       
Transactions with owners of the Company      
       
Dividend  - (856) (856)
       
Balance as at August 31, 2020 9,424 108,596 118,020

 


From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
Tel: 450 635-6511
Fax: 450 635-3730
Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com

 


