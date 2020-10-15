Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2020

For the nine months ended August 31, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share compared to a net income of $2.8 million or $0.33 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $331.5 million compared to $342.5 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 1% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 9% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 25% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $6.7 million.

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share compared to a net income of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $138.8 million compared to $130.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 9% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 6% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 23% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $1.6 million.

The Company was able to take advantage of the travel restrictions imposed by Canadian and provincial governments in the third quarter. Since many customers were unable to travel during the summer, they decided to invest in their properties and had a strong impact on the demand for the Company's products. The Company also took advantage in the third quarter of measures taken in the second quarter to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, export sales are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have also been affected by the strike at the Port of Montreal.

“Third quarter of fiscal 2020 was characterized by the realities of the pandemic having set in and its drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products.’’

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings.







GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2020 August 31

2019 August 31

2020 August 31

2019 $ $ $ $ Sales 138,843 130,594 331,462 342,460 Expenses Cost of goods sold 111,030 106,840 266,748 278,088 Selling, administrative and general expenses 17,835 19,426 51,413 58,053 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) - (11 ) 7 Net financial costs 679 895 2,152 2,449 129,543 127,161 320,302 338,597 Earnings before income taxes 9,300 3,433 11,160 3,863 Income taxes 2,604 961 3,125 1,086 Total comprehensive income 6,696 2,472 8,035 2,777 Net earnings per share – Basic 0.78 0.29 0.94 0.33 Net earnings per share – Diluted 0.78 0.29 0.94 0.32









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at August 31

2020 November 30

2019 August 31

2019 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 1,884 2,364 1,546 Trade and other receivables 64,511 48,498 65,216 Inventories 82,498 87,339 99,761 Prepaid expenses 2,077 2,563 2,552 Total Current Assets 150,970 140,764 169,075 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 31,536 32,838 32,754 Intangible assets 3,420 3,927 3,990 Right-of-use assets 15,113 - - Defined benefit plan asset 2,188 2,222 2,700 Investment in a joint venture 25 25 25 Other assets 753 805 849 Total Non-Current Assets 53,035 39,817 40,318 Total Assets 204,005 180,581 209,393 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 23,872 31,204 56,579 Trade and other payables 35,818 29,048 32,216 Income taxes payable 3,246 734 667 Provision 1,514 1,470 316 Dividend payable - 856 - Current portion of lease liabilities 4,338 15 15 Total Current Liabilities 68,788 63,327 89,793 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 1,319 Lease liabilities 14,194 28 32 Deferred income taxes 2,269 3,209 3,652 Defined benefit plan obligation 734 609 159 Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,197 3,846 5,162 Total Liabilities 85,985 67,173 94,955 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,152 Retained earnings 108,596 103,984 105,286 118,020 113,408 114,438 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 204,005 180,581 209,393









GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

August 31

2020 August 31

2019 August 31

2020 August 31

2019 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 6,696 2,472 8,035 2,777 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 678 696 2,002 2,076 Right-of-use assets 1,084 - 3,265 - Intangible assets 183 173 546 516 Accretion expense on provision 18 3 54 10 Decrease in provision - (28) (10) (28) Income taxes 2,604 961 3,125 1,086 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) - (11) 7 Interest expense 187 603 825 1,708 Interest on lease liabilities 167 - 520 - Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 52 35 158 106 Other assets - - - 67 Other (13) - 28 - 11,655 4,915 18,537 8,325 Changes in non-cash working capital items 9,239 6,126 (3,915) (19,079) Interest paid (114) (580) (733) (1,791) Income taxes recovered (paid) 478 (152) (613) (828) 9,603 5,394 (5,261) (21,698) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 21,258 10,309 13,276 (13,373) Financing Activities Net decrease in bank loans - (3,000) (5,000) (1,000) Net (decrease) increase in banker’s acceptances (21,000) (12,000) (5,000) 13,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,312) (4) (3,954) (10) Dividend Paid - - (1,712) (851) (22,312) (15,004) (15,666) 11,139 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (222) (263) (732) (488) Increase in intangible assets (3) (17) (39) (62) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1) - 13 8 (226) (280) (758) (542) Net cash outflow (1,280) (4,975) (3,148) (2,776) Cash position, beginning of period (708) 2,942 1,160 743 Cash position, end of period (1,988) (2,033) (1,988) (2,033) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 1,884 1,546 1,884 1,546 Bank overdraft (3,872) (3,579) (3,872) (3,579) (1,988) (2,033) (1,988) (2,033)





﻿

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity For the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152 103,711 112,863 Net earnings - 2,777 2,777 Total comprehensive income - 2,777 2,777 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (851) (851) Modification of share-based payment - (351) (351) Balance as at August 31, 2019 9,152 105,286 114,438 Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net earnings - 8,035 8,035 Total comprehensive income - 8,035 8,035 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (856) (856) Balance as at August 31, 2020 9,424 108,596 118,020









