Gran Colombia Announces Upgrade From Fitch Ratings to ‘B+’; Provides Details for the Quarterly Repayment of Its Gold Notes on November 2, 2020; Receives Notice of Dismissal of Arbitration Related to Termination of Long-Term Supply Agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that Fitch Ratings has upgraded it to ‘B+’ from ‘B‘ with a Stable Outlook. In its commentary regarding the rating action, Fitch Ratings stated that the upgrade reflects the improvement in Gran Colombia’s capital structure due to strong free cash flow and capital raising that has led to substantial debt repayment.



Fitch Ratings noted several key rating drivers including (i) positive strategic decisions over the past 12 months that have given it a stronger balance sheet and have lowered risk, including the spin out of Marmato to Caldas Gold and the planned spin out of Zancudo to ESV Resources, (ii) turnaround in the Company’s net cash position, (iii) solid free cash flow, (iv) single-asset risk and (v) competitive cost structure. Additional information with respect to this rating may be found at www.fitchratings.com.