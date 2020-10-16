Fura Negotiates 30-Year Extension to Colombian Emerald Mining License

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or the “Company”) (TSXV: Fura, OTC: FUGMF and FRA: BJ43) is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated with the Colombian National Mining Agency (the “ANM”) for a 30-year extension to Colombian emerald mining license no. 122-95M (the “License”). Fura holds a 76%-indirect equity interest in Coscuez S.A. (“Coscuez”), which holds a 100% interest in the License.



The License covers an area of 46.9651 hectares and includes exclusive rights for the exploration, construction and mining of emerald deposits granted by the Government of the Republic of Colombia within the area historically known as the “Coscuez Mine” in the municipality of San Pablo de Borbur, Department of Boyacá. For more information about the License, please see the Company’s technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Coscuez Emerald Mine, Boyacá Department, Colombia for Fura Gems Inc.” with an effective date of January 23, 2019 prepared by Watts, Griffis and McOuat, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.