 

Christina Lake Cannabis Completes Commissioning of CO2 Extraction Equipment

16.10.2020, 00:19   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) is pleased to announce it has completed the commissioning of its Vitalis Extraction Technology R200H-GMP-SS extraction system. The news comes days after revealing the Company has met its first-year cannabis production forecast of 22,500 kg, which will be processed to produce premium quality extracts in the form of full-spectrum cannabis oil, distillates, isolates and terpenes.

CLC’s focus on extracting unique terpenes and cannabinoid profiles from the outdoor grown harvest answers a growing demand from a customer base interested in full-spectrum products. With flexibility, quality and safety at the core of its operations and future plans to scale, CLC chose the Vitalis R200 extractor made by Kelowna-based Vitalis Extraction Technologies.

Joel Dumaresq commented, "Extraction is an important part of our business model, thus the need for advanced specialized machinery has validated the purchase and commissioning of the Vitalis R-200. Accomplishing this key milestone has aligned with the company’s goal of bringing product to market and establishing CLC as a global leader. Furthermore, CO2-based extraction systems, such as the Vitalis R-200-H-GMP-SS (which comes with the proper certifications and qualifications), can position the Company to receive a GMP certificate from the European Union (based on current standards), which would enable CLC to export its product directly to Europe." Since its release, the Vitalis R-Series has become renowned in the extraction industry for its speed and efficacy. At a 200-L scalable capacity, the system has been engineered to provide a wide range of pressure, and temperature controls to produce premium quality, full-spectrum extracts.

In addition to holding the Canadian Standard Association (CRN), and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certifications, the system is EU-GMP compliant, which meets the global production standards and regulations, and positions Christina Lake Cannabis to not only serve the growing domestic market but also expand its operations as an exporter of premium quality British Columbian cannabis extract to the world.

CLC’s recent acquirement of ancillary equipment for the pre- and post-processing steps of the extraction process will also enable it to exceed its inaugural harvest by more than 200%. The additional bandwidth will allow CLC to increase its production with the option of expanding to its adjacent 99-acre property or by conducting supplementary hemp production in the form of toll processing.

14.10.20
Christina Lake Cannabis Appoints Mervin Boychuk to Board of Directors
09.10.20
Christina Lake Cannabis First-Year Harvest Exceeds 22,500 kg Forecast
06.10.20
Christina Lake Cannabis Adds Sales and Business Development Leadership to its Roster
01.10.20
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Commencement of Trading on the CSE