 

Galapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.10.2020, 00:25  |   |   |   
Mechelen, Belgium and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Galapagos NV report
that no signal of activity was observed in the topline results in their ROCCELLA
Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086.

ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial
evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of
GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of
treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was
63), mainly female (70%) and with a mean disease duration of 7 years.

The primary objective of ROCCELLA was to demonstrate the efficacy of at least
one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment in
reducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of the
target knee via quantitative MRI.

The trial failed to meet the primary objective. The change from baseline to week
52 in cartilage thickness, in mm (SD) was -0.116 (0.27) for the placebo group
and -0.068 (0.20), -0.097 (0.27) and -0.085 (0.22), for the low, medium and high
dose, respectively. Statistically significant difference versus placebo was not
reached in any of the treated groups.

There was no significant difference compared to placebo observed on secondary
endpoints, including clinical outcomes.

Additional analyses are being conducted to fully evaluate the results, which
will be presented at upcoming medical conferences.

GLPG1972/S201086 was generally well-tolerated by patients in this Phase 2 trial.

ROCCELLA was a multi-regional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different
once-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
ROCCELLA included 932 patients in 12 countries in Europe, Asia, North and South
America. Galapagos was responsible for ROCCELLA in the United States, where 326
patients were recruited. Servier was responsible for this trial in 11 countries,
where 606 patients were recruited.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280326/Servier_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313729/Galapagos_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313727/EN_ROCCELLA_Topline_Results.pdf

Contact: presse@servier.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/4735644
OTS: Servier


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
Senkung EEG-Umlage 2021 - Strompreis weiter auf hohem Niveau (FOTO)
Ford setzt in Goodwood auf Power: Mustang Mach-E 1400, Puma ST, STARD Fiesta - und eine Modell-Ankündigung
Islamic Relief Deutschland Jahresbericht 2019: Fast 25 Jahre im Dienst der Menschheit / Allein im letzten Jahr über 2 Millionen Menschen in ...
Unternehmen in Deutschland stellen eigene Wettbewerbsvorteile infrage
Kooperation zwischen crossinx und JustOn stärkt E-Invoicing / Softwarepartner bieten ab sofort ...
G999: Josip Heit and the GSB Gold Standard in the cosmos of the blockchain financial industry
NORMA baut ZEROMEAT-Sortiment weiter aus - drei neue Produkte für Fans von fleischlosen ...
iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces to offer a practical ...
Verbände zeigen sich besorgt: Einzelverträge der Krankenkassen gefährden die wohnortnahe Versorgung von Menschen mit ...
Titel
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
EEG-Umlage sinkt: Kaum Entlastung für Verbraucher
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:44 Uhr
Dominion Lending Centres Group Signs Premiere Mortgage Centre Inc.
01:38 Uhr
IntelGenx Closes U.S.$1.2 Million Private Placement Financing
01:34 Uhr
Radview Software Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
01:07 Uhr
High Arctic Announces Two-Year Extension of Credit Facility, Operations Update and Continuation of Outstanding Safety Performance
01:00 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Studenten nutzen deutlich weniger öffentliche Verkehrsmittel
01:00 Uhr
Atkore International Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
01:00 Uhr
Inphi to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020
01:00 Uhr
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South San Francisco for $1.0 Billion
00:54 Uhr
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
00:50 Uhr
Red Moon Resources – Gypsum Production Update