Galapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.10.2020, 00:25 | 3 | 0 |
Mechelen, Belgium and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Galapagos NV report
that no signal of activity was observed in the topline results in their ROCCELLA
Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086.
ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial
evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of
GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of
treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was
63), mainly female (70%) and with a mean disease duration of 7 years.
that no signal of activity was observed in the topline results in their ROCCELLA
Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086.
ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial
evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of
GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of
treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was
63), mainly female (70%) and with a mean disease duration of 7 years.
The primary objective of ROCCELLA was to demonstrate the efficacy of at least
one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment in
reducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of the
target knee via quantitative MRI.
The trial failed to meet the primary objective. The change from baseline to week
52 in cartilage thickness, in mm (SD) was -0.116 (0.27) for the placebo group
and -0.068 (0.20), -0.097 (0.27) and -0.085 (0.22), for the low, medium and high
dose, respectively. Statistically significant difference versus placebo was not
reached in any of the treated groups.
There was no significant difference compared to placebo observed on secondary
endpoints, including clinical outcomes.
Additional analyses are being conducted to fully evaluate the results, which
will be presented at upcoming medical conferences.
GLPG1972/S201086 was generally well-tolerated by patients in this Phase 2 trial.
ROCCELLA was a multi-regional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different
once-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
ROCCELLA included 932 patients in 12 countries in Europe, Asia, North and South
America. Galapagos was responsible for ROCCELLA in the United States, where 326
patients were recruited. Servier was responsible for this trial in 11 countries,
where 606 patients were recruited.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280326/Servier_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313729/Galapagos_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313727/EN_ROCCELLA_Topline_Results.pdf
Contact: presse@servier.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/4735644
OTS: Servier
one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment in
reducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of the
target knee via quantitative MRI.
The trial failed to meet the primary objective. The change from baseline to week
52 in cartilage thickness, in mm (SD) was -0.116 (0.27) for the placebo group
and -0.068 (0.20), -0.097 (0.27) and -0.085 (0.22), for the low, medium and high
dose, respectively. Statistically significant difference versus placebo was not
reached in any of the treated groups.
There was no significant difference compared to placebo observed on secondary
endpoints, including clinical outcomes.
Additional analyses are being conducted to fully evaluate the results, which
will be presented at upcoming medical conferences.
GLPG1972/S201086 was generally well-tolerated by patients in this Phase 2 trial.
ROCCELLA was a multi-regional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different
once-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
ROCCELLA included 932 patients in 12 countries in Europe, Asia, North and South
America. Galapagos was responsible for ROCCELLA in the United States, where 326
patients were recruited. Servier was responsible for this trial in 11 countries,
where 606 patients were recruited.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280326/Servier_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313729/Galapagos_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313727/EN_ROCCELLA_Topline_Results.pdf
Contact: presse@servier.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/4735644
OTS: Servier
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0