Galapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients

Mechelen, Belgium and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier and Galapagos NV report

that no signal of activity was observed in the topline results in their ROCCELLA

Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086.



ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial

evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of

GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of

treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was

63), mainly female (70%) and with a mean disease duration of 7 years.





The primary objective of ROCCELLA was to demonstrate the efficacy of at leastone dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment inreducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of thetarget knee via quantitative MRI.The trial failed to meet the primary objective. The change from baseline to week52 in cartilage thickness, in mm (SD) was -0.116 (0.27) for the placebo groupand -0.068 (0.20), -0.097 (0.27) and -0.085 (0.22), for the low, medium and highdose, respectively. Statistically significant difference versus placebo was notreached in any of the treated groups.There was no significant difference compared to placebo observed on secondaryendpoints, including clinical outcomes.Additional analyses are being conducted to fully evaluate the results, whichwill be presented at upcoming medical conferences.GLPG1972/S201086 was generally well-tolerated by patients in this Phase 2 trial.ROCCELLA was a multi-regional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three differentonce-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in patients with knee osteoarthritis.ROCCELLA included 932 patients in 12 countries in Europe, Asia, North and SouthAmerica. Galapagos was responsible for ROCCELLA in the United States, where 326patients were recruited. Servier was responsible for this trial in 11 countries,where 606 patients were recruited.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280326/Servier_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313729/Galapagos_Logo.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313727/EN_ROCCELLA_Topline_Results.pdfContact: presse@servier.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/4735644OTS: Servier