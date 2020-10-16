Hofseth Biocare ASA KEY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.10.2020, 00:23 | 67 | 0 |
Reference is made to the announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA on 16 October 2020 concerning the completion of a private placement with total gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").
|Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced:
|16 October 2020
|Last day including right:
|15 October 2020
|First day excluding right:
|16 October 2020
|Record date:
|19 October 2020
|EGM date:
|On or about 11 November 2020
|Maximum number of new shares:
|4,938,271
|Subscription price:
|NOK 8.10
|Shall the rights be listed
|No
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Hofseth BioCare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0