 

Hofseth Biocare ASA KEY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

Reference is made to the announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA on 16 October 2020 concerning the completion of a private placement with total gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 16 October 2020
Last day including right: 15 October 2020
First day excluding right: 16 October 2020
Record date: 19 October 2020
EGM date: On or about 11 November 2020
Maximum number of new shares: 4,938,271
Subscription price: NOK 8.10
Shall the rights be listed No

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


00:19 Uhr
Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED
15.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT – INTENDED TRANSFER OF LISTING TO OSLO BØRS
13.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: PROGO’s BIOACTIVE PEPTIDES TO SUPPORT HEALTHY IRON LEVELS TO BE LAUNCHED IN THE U.S.
06.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC’S APPLICATION TO HEALTH CANADA FOR UNIQUE QUALIFIED HEALTH CLAIMS IS PROGRESSING VERY WELL AND A POSITIVE CONCLUSION IS EXPECTED DURING OCTOBER 2020
24.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: ANNOUNCES THE USE OF A VIRTUAL PLATFORM TO RECRUIT COVID-19 PATIENTS IN CANADA TO THE PHASE 2 TRIAL. WILL ALSO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF OMEGO ON HOSPITALISED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE FORMS OF COVID-19 IN MEXICO AND BRAZIL
18.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

08.12.19
24
Hofseth BioCare........Norwegen