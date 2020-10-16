Reference is made to the announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA on 16 October 2020 concerning the completion of a private placement with total gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 16 October 2020 Last day including right: 15 October 2020 First day excluding right: 16 October 2020 Record date: 19 October 2020 EGM date: On or about 11 November 2020 Maximum number of new shares: 4,938,271 Subscription price: NOK 8.10 Shall the rights be listed No

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.