Flow Capital Announces Completion of $17 Million Investment by Flow Priority Return Fund II LP

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a first close of $17 million, of up to $25 million (the “Investment Amount”), through its Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (“LP II” or “Fund II”), against the grant of a royalty interest in certain of its existing investments to the Fund (the “Transaction”).

Under the Transaction, a collection of institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed for senior A or F units of the newly-created Fund II. Fund II may also, at its option, issue such further senior A, F or H units on a subsequent close, with the return attached to the senior H units being determined by the general partner of Fund II. In exchange for the Investment Amount, the Company has granted to Fund II a royalty interest in 8 of the Company's existing investments (the "Underlying Royalty Contracts").