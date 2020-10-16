Flow Capital Announces Completion of $17 Million Investment by Flow Priority Return Fund II LP
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a first close of $17 million, of up to $25 million (the “Investment Amount”), through its Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (“LP II” or “Fund II”), against the grant of a royalty interest in certain of its existing investments to the Fund (the “Transaction”).
Under the Transaction, a collection of institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed for senior A or F units of the newly-created Fund II. Fund II may also, at its option, issue such further senior A, F or H units on a subsequent close, with the return attached to the senior H units being determined by the general partner of Fund II. In exchange for the Investment Amount, the Company has granted to Fund II a royalty interest in 8 of the Company's existing investments (the "Underlying Royalty Contracts").
This follows the successful redemption of its $10 million Flow Priority Return Fund LP (“LP I” or “Fund I”). A majority of the LP I investors have invested in LP II. Pursuant to the terms of Fund II, the Company is subscribing for such number of subordinated units as is equal to 25% of the capital raised in senior units issued in Fund II.
Upon completion, the capital raised from the LP II will bring the cash balance of the Company to approximately $14.3 million. “The capital raised in this LP II will help Flow to continue to grow its portfolio of revenue-linked royalty and venture debt investments in high-growth companies,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.
Under the terms of the Transaction:
|(a)
|
an amount equal to the lesser of the (i) sum of 9% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount (the “Class A Return”) and 10% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount
(the “Class F Return”) or (ii) royalty payments received by Flow Capital from the Underlying Royalty Contracts will be paid to investors (collectively, the
"Preferred Return");
|
(b)
|
any cash buyout payments received by Flow Capital from the Underlying Royalty Contracts will be used to redeem senior A and F units of Fund II held by investors in priority to subordinated
units as and when such buyout payments are received by Flow Capital, until the preferred units are fully redeemed;
