 

Red Moon Resources – Gypsum Production Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 00:50  |  51   |   |   

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Moon Resources Inc. (“the Company” - “Red Moon” TSX-V:RMK) announces that production continues at its Ace gypsum/anhydrite mine in western Newfoundland. Three shipments have been made to date. A fourth shipment is scheduled for this week and a fifth is scheduled for early November. Production is expected to exceed 100,000 tonnes for the season. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruptions which have impacted production and sales, the company is pleased with the progress made thus far in 2020.

In anticipation of future demands for gypsum, the Company has been evaluating further mine development opportunities in the historic Flat Bay mines. This includes the possible reclamation of gypsum tailings left over from historic operations as previously reported. The Company is also preparing to undertake an independent third party review of the resource endowment of gypsum and anhydrite that remains at the Flat Bay mines towards attracting the capital necessary to finance an expansion of the operations.

The Company also reports that it continues its efforts to finance a feasibility evaluation of its Captain Cook salt project in western Newfoundland. The proposed mining project would produce 2,000,000 tonnes per year of salt for the de-icing market. Given the emerging interest in mining investment generally, we remain optimistic that the project will proceed to feasibility given its infrastructure attributes. The company continues to work towards this objective.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.redmoonresources.com.

Patrick J. Laracy, P. Geo, President is the qualified person responsible for the contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Red Moon is an industrial minerals company with production of gypsum/anhydrite at its Ace Mine in western Newfoundland. As well it is developing the Captain Cook Salt deposit and the Black Bay Nepheline deposit in Newfoundland and Labrador. Vulcan Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: VUL) owns approximately 63% of the common shares of Red Moon.

We seek Safe Harbor.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company’s control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

For information please contact:
Patrick J. Laracy, President
(709) 754-3186
laracy@vulcanminerals.ca
www.redmoonresources.com


Red Moon Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2020 Trading update
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Wachstum von 1% zu konstanten Wechselkursen in den ersten neun Monaten, starker Einfluss der ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...