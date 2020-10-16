Inphi to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of the market. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.



To participate via telephone, dial 765-507-2591, conference ID: 5615478. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on Inphi’s website at https://www.inphi.com/investors/.