Inphi to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of the market. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate via telephone, dial 765-507-2591, conference ID: 5615478. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on Inphi’s website at https://www.inphi.com/investors/.

About Inphi
Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Vernon P. Essi, Jr.
408-606-6524
vessi@inphi.com

Corporate Contact:
Kim Markle
408-217-7329
kmarkle@inphi.com

