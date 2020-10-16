Atkore International Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.