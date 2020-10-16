High Arctic Announces Two-Year Extension of Credit Facility, Operations Update and Continuation of Outstanding Safety Performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the two-year extension of its current credit facility with HSBC (the “Credit Facility”). The Credit Facility maturity date is extended to August 31, 2023 with enhanced flexibility and similar underlying financial covenants and borrowing capacity.

In addition to the Corporation’s existing cash balance, which was $33.5 million on June 30, 2020, the available Credit Facility capacity provides additional liquidity for both future operating and capital requirements. Chris Ames, CFO noted “This extension demonstrates our lenders confidence in High Arctic and our business model. Ongoing availability of the Credit Facility and disciplined cost control are cornerstones of our goal to take advantage of business opportunities as we emerge from the current market conditions. We continue to exercise capital discipline while pursuing our strategy to increase value for our shareholders.”

The Corporation has drawn $10.0 million of the $45.0 million revolving loan facility available, which now matures on August 31, 2023. The Credit Facility terms continue to include two financial covenants stipulating that the Funded Debt to EBITDA Ratio shall not exceed 3.00 to 1.00 and EBITDA to Interest Expense Ratio shall remain below 3.00 to 1.00. The facility is renewable with the lender’s consent and is secured by a general security agreement over the Corporation’s assets. The calculation of the Corporation’s borrowing base remains unchanged and is limited to 60% of the net book value of the Canadian fixed assets plus 85% of investment grade receivables, 75% of acceptable accounts receivable, plus 90% of insured receivables; less priority payables as defined in the Credit Facility agreement. The bank defined EBITDA covenant now includes an add back of restructuring costs up to $1 million in any given trailing 12-month period. The new arrangement also includes a backstop feature that provides $5 million availability in the event the above two financial covenants are not met.