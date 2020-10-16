Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership system
Adds new function to facilitate face-to-face online consultation with famous doctors
"What should we do? Our son has got fever. Don't panic, let's call our family doctor." This would have been a scene from US or European movies or TV dramas that could make the audience in Mainland China feel jealous. But now, thanks to the fast-growing online medical services, everyone can have access to the professional, convenient and trust-worthy doctors.
HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Private Doctors" under "Ping An Doctor Home", a sub-brand of Ping An Good Doctor (stock code: 1833.HK), completed a full product upgrade, offering a multi-layered membership system of health steward services to individuals and families. "Private Doctor" is now upgraded to include services of "Private Doctor" and "Family Doctor", providing personalized health management for individuals and families.
Comments are 99% positive after its debut for a year
In the second half of 2019, Ping An Good Doctor launched "Private Doctor", the first-of-its-kind family doctor service in Mainland China. This latest internet medical model effectively removed the geographical limitation of family doctors by offering all-round and high-quality one-stop medical and healthcare services. One year after its debut, 99% of comments that "Private Doctor" received have been positive, establishing its strong reputation and influence.
The latest upgrade of "Private Doctor" services expands from personal health management to covering family health management. In the upgraded version, it offers "Individual Edition" and "Family Edition", and the latter allows up to eight family members to share the services. Expanding from addressing medical needs to health management, it offers comprehensive services throughout the medical process, such as 7/24 online consultation, hospital outpatient appointment, registration, hospital referral and inpatient arrangement. The top and renowned doctors in China have been introduced to its online consultation service, with the aim of providing accurate and reliable expert healthcare solutions to patients and safeguarding family health.
