Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership system

Adds new function to facilitate face-to-face online consultation with famous doctors

"What should we do? Our son has got fever. Don't panic, let's call our family doctor." This would have been a scene from US or European movies or TV dramas that could make the audience in Mainland China feel jealous. But now, thanks to the fast-growing online medical services, everyone can have access to the professional, convenient and trust-worthy doctors.

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Private Doctors" under "Ping An Doctor Home", a sub-brand of Ping An Good Doctor (stock code: 1833.HK), completed a full product upgrade, offering a multi-layered membership system of health steward services to individuals and families. "Private Doctor" is now upgraded to include services of "Private Doctor" and "Family Doctor", providing personalized health management for individuals and families.