The First "CPG Book Fest" Successfully Concluded on 10th October 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPG Book Fest took place from July 10 to October 10. During the 3 months, the event offered both quality digital and print content from China Publishing Group with special discounts. Along with the main exhibition and sales event, academic conferences and author events were also broadcast online through Facebook live and YouTube live. The Book Fest successfully concluded on October 10th.

More than 30 activities were held on the online platform during the CPG Book Fest. 12 online literature talks, 15 book recommendation videos, and 3 book launches were held through YouTube live and Facebook. Over 50 overseas sinologists participated the online activities. Moreover, the Facebook CPG Book Fest page has been viewed by more than 5,000 times. In terms of print sales, over 150,000 US dollars of print books published by CPG has been sold during the sale event. Among them, the database of Zhonghua Book Company is well received by overseas customers such as Chinese Classics Ancient Books database. Big sets books published by The Commercial Press such as Zhongguo Bin Wei Yu Yan Zhi (Annals of Chinese Endangered Language) are also popular among research institutions and universities.