 

The First "CPG Book Fest" Successfully Concluded on 10th October 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPG Book Fest took place from July 10 to October 10. During the 3 months, the event offered both quality digital and print content from China Publishing Group with special discounts. Along with the main exhibition and sales event, academic conferences and author events were also broadcast online through Facebook live and YouTube live. The Book Fest successfully concluded on October 10th.

More than 30 activities were held on the online platform during the CPG Book Fest. 12 online literature talks, 15 book recommendation videos, and 3 book launches were held through YouTube live and Facebook. Over 50 overseas sinologists participated the online activities. Moreover, the Facebook CPG Book Fest page has been viewed by more than 5,000 times. In terms of print sales, over 150,000 US dollars of print books published by CPG has been sold during the sale event. Among them, the database of Zhonghua Book Company is well received by overseas customers such as Chinese Classics Ancient Books database. Big sets books published by The Commercial Press such as Zhongguo Bin Wei Yu Yan Zhi (Annals of Chinese Endangered Language) are also popular among research institutions and universities.

The first "CPG Book Fest" received positive responses and enthusiastic participation from customers overseas. Libraries and bookstores from 24 countries and regions participated the events.

CPG Book Fest is sponsored by China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) and organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC).

China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) is China's largest and most influential trade and professional publishing group. Internationally, it was the only Chinese publisher ranked among Top 500 Asia Brand. It leads the country with 7% of domestic book retail market share, ranking No.1 for 13 consecutive years. CPG owns 28 overseas publishing houses, chain bookstores and offices with its business extending to over 130 countries and regions.

CPG Great Books (www.CPGGreatBooks.com) holds quality eBooks from the most reputable Chinese publishers of the China Publishing Group. With thousands of eBooks and sub-libraries with special focuses such as Sinology study, the platform serves the East-Asian Study academic community. Special discounts offered by CPG Book Fest attract customers attention.

