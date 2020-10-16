Ross Stores Announces Early Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”), in the order of priority set forth in the table below, for up to an aggregate principal amount of the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below (the “Securities”) such that the aggregate amount payable upon settlement (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) for all Securities purchased in the Tender Offers does not exceed the Aggregate Tender Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). The Company also announced that it has increased the Aggregate Tender Cap applicable to the Tender Offers to $1,000,000,000.

As of the previously announced early tender date and time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 15, 2020 (the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Securities set forth in the table below under “Principal Amount Tendered” have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offers. Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 15, 2020, and, accordingly, Securities validly tendered in the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.