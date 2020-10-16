Correction to Announcement of Simply Group Acquisition Corp.’s Successful Take-up of Dealnet Shares

Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, Lawrence Krimker who beneficially controls the Offeror, owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 216,616,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 76.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“ Dealnet ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “ Offeror ”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, are issuing a correction to the press release filed October 15, 2020 titled “Dealnet and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Successful Take-up of Shares under the Offer.” Due to a technical error that failed to report a valid tender before the expiry of the offer, the amount of common shares (“ Common Shares ”) being taken up and paid for under the offer has increased to 216,616,438 (representing approximately 76.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is now C$34,658,630.08.

All other information contained within the press release is accurate. The updated information contained above also serves as correction to information contained in the Offeror’s Notice of Extension dated October 14, 2020, which was mailed to shareholders of the Company on October 15, 2020.

Advisors

Dealnet has engaged Goodmans LLP as its legal advisor, Origin Merchant Partners as its financial advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs as its strategic communications advisor in connection with the Offer.

The Offeror has engaged Stikeman Elliott LLP as its legal advisor and Raymond James Ltd. as its financial advisor in connection with the Offer. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as information agent and depository.

Information on Depositing Your Common Shares

The Offeror has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as depositary and information agent (the “Depositary and Information Agent”) for the Offer. Shareholders can obtain copies of the take-over bid circular and related Offer materials at no charge from the Depositary and Information Agent.

For additional information, Shareholders can contact the Depositary and Information Agent toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North America at 416-867-2272 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .