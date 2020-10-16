 

Correction to Announcement of Simply Group Acquisition Corp.’s Successful Take-up of Dealnet Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 04:43  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, are issuing a correction to the press release filed October 15, 2020 titled “Dealnet and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Successful Take-up of Shares under the Offer.” Due to a technical error that failed to report a valid tender before the expiry of the offer, the amount of common shares (“Common Shares”) being taken up and paid for under the offer has increased to 216,616,438 (representing approximately 76.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is now C$34,658,630.08.

Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, Lawrence Krimker who beneficially controls the Offeror, owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 216,616,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 76.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

All other information contained within the press release is accurate. The updated information contained above also serves as correction to information contained in the Offeror’s Notice of Extension dated October 14, 2020, which was mailed to shareholders of the Company on October 15, 2020.

Advisors

Dealnet has engaged Goodmans LLP as its legal advisor, Origin Merchant Partners as its financial advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs as its strategic communications advisor in connection with the Offer.

The Offeror has engaged Stikeman Elliott LLP as its legal advisor and Raymond James Ltd. as its financial advisor in connection with the Offer. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as information agent and depository.

Information on Depositing Your Common Shares

The Offeror has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as depositary and information agent (the “Depositary and Information Agent”) for the Offer. Shareholders can obtain copies of the take-over bid circular and related Offer materials at no charge from the Depositary and Information Agent.

For additional information, Shareholders can contact the Depositary and Information Agent toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North America at 416-867-2272 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Seite 1 von 3
DealNet Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2020 Trading update
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Wachstum von 1% zu konstanten Wechselkursen in den ersten neun Monaten, starker Einfluss der ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek and Millennium
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Dealnet and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Successful Take-up of Shares under the Offer
05.10.20
Dealnet Reminds Shareholders to Tender their shares to the Offer from Simply Green before October 14th Deadline
17.09.20
Dealnet Recommends Shareholders Tender to Premium Cash Offer from Simply Green