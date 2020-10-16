The St. Joe Company Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Development or Under Construction

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. The video includes footage shot on or around October 1, 2020.

To view all of St. Joe’s videos, visit www.joe.com/video-gallery.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed hotel and restaurant at the Panama City Marina property, including expected financing, management, site development and expected completion. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and subsequent current report filings, as well as the following: (1) the ability of St. Joe to construct and complete the proposed hotel and restaurant on the expected timeframe, or at all, and (2) the interest of prospective customers in a hotel and restaurant in Panama City, Florida.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida, which the Company predominantly use, or intend to use, for or in connection with, various residential real estate developments, hospitality operations, commercial developments and leasing operations and forestry operations. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. More information on the Company’s current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

The St Joe Company 2020. “St. Joe”, “JOE”, the “Taking Flight” Design, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015006142/en/