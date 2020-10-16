Royalty Pharma Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPRX) announced today the pricing of the secondary offering of 17,343,037 shares of its Class A ordinary shares by selling shareholders in an underwritten public offering pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a price to the public of $42.00 per share. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 2,601,455 additional Class A ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its Class A ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Cowen, Evercore ISI, Truist Securities and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.