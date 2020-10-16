Interim information as of the end of September 2020 Expected acceleration in customer activity in Q3

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Conzzeta: Expected acceleration in Q3 16-Oct-2020 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, October 16, 2020 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 905.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 11.8% on the previous year. The decline for six months had been 16.2%.

CHF m Change in % 9M 2020 9M 2019 reported organic1) Group net revenue 905.4 1,136.5 -20.3% -11.8% Sheet Metal Processing Order intake 535.8 693.5 -22.7% -18.2% Net revenue 566.8 662.3 -14.4% -9.5% Net revenue of discontinued operations Chemical Specialties 189.42 265.42 -28.6% -14.8% Outdoor 149.4 186.7 -20.0% -17.5% Glass Processing - 22.4 - -

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.