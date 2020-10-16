EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Expected acceleration in Q3
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Interim information as of the end of September 2020
Zurich, October 16, 2020 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 905.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 11.8% on the previous year. The decline for six months had been 16.2%.
|CHF m
|Change in %
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|reported
|organic1)
|Group net revenue
|905.4
|1,136.5
|-20.3%
|-11.8%
|Sheet Metal Processing
|Order intake
|535.8
|693.5
|-22.7%
|-18.2%
|Net revenue
|566.8
|662.3
|-14.4%
|-9.5%
|Net revenue of discontinued operations
|Chemical Specialties
|189.42
|265.42
|-28.6%
|-14.8%
|Outdoor
|149.4
|186.7
|-20.0%
|-17.5%
|Glass Processing
|-
|22.4
|-
|-
1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
