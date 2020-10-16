 

Conzzeta: Expected acceleration in Q3

16-Oct-2020 / 06:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim information as of the end of September 2020
Zurich, October 16, 2020 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 905.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 11.8% on the previous year. The decline for six months had been 16.2%.

CHF m     Change in %
9M 2020 9M 2019 reported organic1)
Group net revenue 905.4 1,136.5 -20.3% -11.8%
         
Sheet Metal Processing        
Order intake 535.8 693.5 -22.7% -18.2%
Net revenue 566.8 662.3 -14.4% -9.5%
         
Net revenue of discontinued operations        
Chemical Specialties 189.42 265.42 -28.6% -14.8%
Outdoor 149.4 186.7 -20.0% -17.5%
Glass Processing - 22.4 - -

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

