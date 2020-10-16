 

Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 06:55  |  66   |   |   

Oslo, 16 October 2020: Scatec Solar has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in SN Power, a leading hydropower developer and IPP, from Norfund for a total equity value of USD 1,166 million.

The acquisition forms an important part of Scatec Solar’s broadened growth strategy, with an ambition to become a global large-scale player in solar, hydro, wind and storage solutions, and an integrator of high-value infrastructure solutions.

Scatec Solar and SN Power have a unique and complementary portfolio of assets, geographical footprint and capabilities, and will together hold a large project pipeline across solar, hydro, wind and storage.

The combined company will have 450 employees, power plants in 14 countries and gross 3.3 GW of plants in operation and under construction. When all plants are in full operation from early 2021, the median annual production is expected to be 4.1 TWh.

“Hydropower and solar PV are complementary technologies, resulting in new project opportunities, for instance floating solar on hydro reservoirs. With this transaction we see great potential in broader project origination and geographical expansion into growth markets in South East Asia and Sub-Sahara Africa. SN Power adds scale and significant cash flow from operating plants and will raise stakeholder value; benefiting customers, employees, shareholders, business partners and the societies in which we operate,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

“Norfund’s investment in SN Power has contributed to job creation, improved living conditions and avoided carbon emissions. By mobilising private capital in SN Power, we can recycle significant funds for new investments, demonstrating the effectiveness of using development aid to invest in clean energy in developing countries,” says Tellef Thorleifsson, CEO of Norfund. 

Key transaction highlights

  • Scatec Solar has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in SN Power AS from Norfund for a total equity value of USD 1,166 million.
  • The transaction includes SN Power’s portfolio of hydropower assets in the Philippines, Laos and Uganda with a total gross capacity of 1.4 GW (net 0.5 GW) and gross median production of 6.1 TWh (net 1.8 TWh).
  • SN Power has a project pipeline totaling gross 2.5 GW mainly across Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Scatec Solar will further accelerate growth and have a combined project pipeline of 9.5 GW across solar, hydro, wind and storage.
  • Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries, has been a long-term partner of Scatec Solar in a successful private-public partnership. As part of this transaction, the parties will establish a new joint venture for SN Power’s Sub-Saharan Africa hydro assets and to develop the hydropower pipeline in the region. Norfund will retain a 49% stake and Scatec Solar hold 51% in the Joint Venture and Scatec Solar will be the operator.

Compelling strategic benefits

Seite 1 von 4
Scatec Solar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
URW Press Release
Nokia advances fight against COVID-19 with analytics-based thermal detection solution
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Third quarter 2020: Increased power production and growth in project pipeline
06.10.20
Invitation to presentation of Scatec Solar’s third quarter results 2020
06.10.20
Scatec Solar’s 47 MW Redsol project has started commercial operation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
56
Scatec Solar