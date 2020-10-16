 

Pixium Vision Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Prima System for Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 07:30  |  27   |   |   

Pixium Vision Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Prima System for Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD)

Paris, France – October 16TH , 2020 –  7:30 am CET - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on the Prima System for Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs José-Alain Sahel, M.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and Lisa C. Olmos de Koo, M.D., University of Washington, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with Advanced Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD). Drs. Sahel and Olmos de Koo will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Pixium Vision's management team will give an update on their Prima Bionic Vision System.
Composed of three main components: a wireless retinal implant, a pair of glasses with incorporated camera and digital projector, and a pocket processor analyzing the images and transforming them into signals sent wirelessly to the retinal implant via the digital projector. The Prima System intends to partially replace the normal physiological function of the eye’s photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the visual information to the brain via the optic nerve.

To register for the call, please click here.

José-Alain Sahel, MD, is Distinguished Professor Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the Eye & Ear Foundation Endowed Chair, and Director of the UPMC Eye Center. He is an Exceptional Class Professor of Ophthalmology at the Medical School of Sorbonne Université. He is the Founder and Director of The Vision Institute (Sorbonne/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France. He heads the French National Reference Center for Rare Retinal Dystrophies and coordinates the Paris-based Ophthalmology Clinical Investigation Center, overseeing more than 80 clinical trials, some of them first in man within the most advanced areas of biomedical technologies, e.g. retinal implants, gene therapy, stem cell therapies and optogenetics.

Seite 1 von 4
Pixium Vision porteur/nom Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
URW Press Release
Nokia advances fight against COVID-19 with analytics-based thermal detection solution
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Pixium Vision notified of threshold crossing following passive dilution