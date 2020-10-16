Pixium Vision Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Prima System for Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD)

Paris, France – October 16TH , 2020 – 7:30 am CET - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on the Prima System for Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs José-Alain Sahel, M.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and Lisa C. Olmos de Koo, M.D., University of Washington, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with Advanced Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD). Drs. Sahel and Olmos de Koo will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Pixium Vision's management team will give an update on their Prima Bionic Vision System.

Composed of three main components: a wireless retinal implant, a pair of glasses with incorporated camera and digital projector, and a pocket processor analyzing the images and transforming them into signals sent wirelessly to the retinal implant via the digital projector. The Prima System intends to partially replace the normal physiological function of the eye’s photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the visual information to the brain via the optic nerve.

José-Alain Sahel, MD, is Distinguished Professor Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the Eye & Ear Foundation Endowed Chair, and Director of the UPMC Eye Center. He is an Exceptional Class Professor of Ophthalmology at the Medical School of Sorbonne Université. He is the Founder and Director of The Vision Institute (Sorbonne/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France. He heads the French National Reference Center for Rare Retinal Dystrophies and coordinates the Paris-based Ophthalmology Clinical Investigation Center, overseeing more than 80 clinical trials, some of them first in man within the most advanced areas of biomedical technologies, e.g. retinal implants, gene therapy, stem cell therapies and optogenetics.