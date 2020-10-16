 

New data analysis on Blue Light Cystoscopy efficiency presented at the virtual BLADDR 2020 congress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 07:51  |   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today announces a highlight from the BLADDR 2020 congress, a poster presentation on new findings from the Nordic Flexible BLC registry, an ongoing prospective multicenter study. It demonstrates that flexible Blue Light Cystoscopy helped resolve a substantial amount of cases by complete removal on-site or direct referral to intravesical treatment, providing increased efficacy to manage non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the office setting.

The BLADDR congress, held virtually this year, is solely focused on bladder cancer and attracts the interest of experts from all over the world.

"It is encouraging to see how data on the blue light cystoscopy procedure continues to provide new insight into the efficiency of how to manage NMIBC in the office setting. The BLC procedure is a tool that helps physicians solve such cases outside of the OR. Using blue light cystoscopy with Hexvix, they trust their detection capabilities in the office and can treat the lesions immediately, perform confirmatory biopsies or initiate intravesical therapy. Such options are less costly than OR procedures, thus helping to keep costs down for the healthcare system and sparing the patient additional surgical procedures in the OR. This is a clear win-win situation for both patient and healthcare system", says Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure.

Methodology and data from the study:

The Nordic Flexible BLC registry is an ongoing prospective multicenter study initiated to observe the clinical use and explore possible benefits of blue light cystoscopy in the surveillance setting. From five participating sites, 354 patients in follow-up of NMIBC have been included in the study. Data from 462 blue light procedures were included.

In follow-up of NMIBC, in a predominant intermediate and high-risk patient population, this analysis shows how blue light cystoscopy in a surveillance setting helped resolve a substantial amount of cases by complete removal of lesions on-site, or direct referral to intravesical instillation. In 88% of cases where suspicious lesions were seen, no further diagnostic or surgical treatment procedures (TURBT) were needed.

The authors conclude that blue light cystoscopy in the surveillance setting provides increased efficiency to manage NMIBC.

Here is a link to the poster.

