Atari is evolving with its time and setting itself on a new mission to conquer the crypto space by creating a token of reference for the videogame industry, enabling access to as many platforms and users as possible via atarichain.com, the Atari wallet and more generally the creation of a blockchain-based ecosystem anchored around the Atari brand.

Paris, October 16, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces the details for the upcoming public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange.

Atari’s objective is to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem and it has already entered into many partnership agreements to further this objective. The first use cases are in the domains where the Group is already active: video games or blockchain games, with ambitions to expand into DeFi for game financing. The list of such partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com .

The public sale is implemented by Atari Chain, Ltd (“Atari Chain”), a subsidiary of Atari, SA, held in parity with the ICICB Group and based in Gibraltar. The Atari Group is entitled to 35% of the revenue derived from the sales of the Atari Token. For more information, please visit www.atarichain.com .

The public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange will begin on October 29, 2020. The price per Atari Token has been set at $0.25 per token with a hard cap for the public sale of $1 million. The Atari Token will be listed on the Bitcoin.com Exchange following the completion of the public sale.

“Teaming up with Bitcoin.com was a natural choice for Atari” said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Both teams are working hand in hand to reach mass adoption of the Atari Token, with a goal of delivering the ultimate experience in the video game and interactive entertainment industry”.

Disclaimer / Risk factors:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 16, 2020 at 08:00am CET.

