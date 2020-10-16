IDEX Biometrics Receives Volume Production Orders for Current and Next Generation Fingerprint Sensors from Dongwoon Anatech

These orders represent DWA’s early ramp up of its state-of-the-art, low-cost smart identity (ID) cards. DWA is a large global integrator of fingerprint biometrics-based applications and premier supplier of cost effective and highly secure ID cards.

Oslo, Norway, 16 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA , a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received volume production orders for both its current and next generation, TrustedBio, fingerprint sensors from Dongwoon Anatech (DWA), a global smart card integrator headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

“We are delighted to see DWA’s commitment to both our current and future generation of fingerprint sensors. This order adds to the momentum and growing opportunity within the smart ID market. We, and DWA, believe strongly that fingerprint biometrics will be integral to the future of digital identity”, said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

About DongWoon Anatech

Dongwoon Anatech is a Listed Company (KOSDAQ). We have more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, specializing in analog and power driver IC including AF Driver IC which ranks the top in the worldwide market. We make fingerprint modules that can apply to various fields such as digital door locks, cold wallets, lockers and ID cards & access ID cards.

For more information, visit www.dwanatech.com

