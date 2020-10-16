Ideanomics Reports MEG September and Q3 EV Sales Activity

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) announced its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division’s sales activities for the month of September and Q3 2020. For the period starting September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020, MEG delivered a total of 423 units. For 3Q 2020, the period starting July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020, MEG delivered a total of 626 units. The company also invoiced an additional 440 units in Q3, which are pending expected delivery.

“We are very pleased that our MEG business experienced sequential growth, month over month, throughout Q3, and the 440 units pending delivery gets Q4 off to a strong start. This growth, fueled by a combination of previously announced deals and new deal origination, along with improvements in our operational efficiency, helps us achieve our goals for 2020 and sets the stage for growth at scale going into 2021,” said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

