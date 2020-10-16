SHAREit becomes the fastest growing media source globally

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAREit, the global content discovery, consumption and sharing application was ranked No. 1 globally in terms of growth among media sources according to the recently released Edition XI of the AppsFlyer Performance Index [1] . The platform observed a growth rate of a whopping 160% in app installs in H1 2020 as compared to the H2 2019 edition of the same report. This rise was accompanied by a significant increase in the application's client base helping it secure the top spot in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

The achievement follows SHAREit's exceptional performance in the Edition X of the AppsFlyer Performance Index according to which it was ranked 3rd and 5th in terms of growth in Southeast Asia and India respectively. The Performance Index by AppsFlyer, has been the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising since first edition in 2015. This index is a tool for app marketers, world-over, to see the performance ranking of mobile media sources. Hence, SHAREit's progress highlights its exceptional utility for advertisers and is backed by the brand's unique product offerings.

Commenting on this, Mr. Karam Malhotra, Partner & Global VP, SHAREit said, "This is a significant achievement for us at SHAREit. We are delighted to have received this recognition by AppsFlyer and firmly believe that it is a testament to the hard work that we have put in to transform SHAREit into the holistic content platform that it is today. It is particularly heartening to see this growth and acknowledgment despite the challenges the world has faced in the year 2020 and further inspires us to remain committed to striving for excellence in the future."

With a user base of over 1.8 billion users speaking 45 languages in about 200 countries, SHAREit is a one of a kind platform that not only provides short format content, but also a wide array of games in the application, making it a one-stop-shop for the user's digital entertainment needs. Along with all that SHAREit works seamlessly online and offline while providing marketers with a significant incremental audience. Additionally, SHAREit is the first ecosystem to partner with Google Play to verify, authenticate and attribute each peer 2 peer app to support stable partnerships with its clients. Leveraging its wide reach and unique demographic profile, SHAREit offers ad solutions to help brands from a number of fields like gaming, e-commerce, fin-tech etc. achieve top rankings.

[1] https://www.appsflyer.com/performance-index/

