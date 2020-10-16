 

Baltika’s Unaudited Financial Results, Third Quarter and 9 Months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 08:55  |  51   |   |   


Baltika Group ended the third quarter with a net loss of 516 thousand euros. The loss for the same period last year was 1,241 thousand euros. The quarter results have improved 725 thousand euros year over-year due to Baltika Group heavy focus on fixed costs reduction that saw operating expense decreasing by 2,243 thousand euros.

The Group's sales revenue for the third quarter was 5,658 thousand euros, decreasing by 42% compared to the same period last year. Retail sales revenue in the third quarter decreased by 41% and e-com decreased by 23%. Main impactor for the decrease in sales in those channels is the strategic decision to exit brands – Mosaic and Bastion. Biggest brand Monton retail sales decreased by 7% in the same period. Sales to business customers decreased by 84%, which is related to the strategic decision to exit this sales channel.

The gross profit for the quarter was 2,884 thousand euros, decreasing by 36% i.e. 1,600 thousand euros compared to the same period of the previous year (Q3 2019: 4,484 thousand euros). The company's gross profit margin was 51.0% in the third quarter, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the margin of the third quarter of the previous year (Q3 2019: 45.9%). The decrease in gross profit amount is due to decrease in sales. Increase in gross profit margin is due to Baltika Group selling more full-price new stock and less discounted items.

The Group's distribution and administrative expenses in the third quarter were 3,088 thousand euros, decreasing by 42% i.e. 2,243 thousand euros compared to the same period last year. Over 60% of the decrease in expense relates to reduction in retail costs. These are reduced not only by reduction of stores but also with reduction of per store and market office expenses. Consistent and significant reductions in distribution and administrative expenses is a part of Baltika Group's ongoing restructuring plan that has seen the head-office distribution and administrative expense decrease by 829 thousand euros. In line with restructuring plan Baltika Group head-office staff has been reduced during the quarter by 19 people.

9 months total gross profit amounts to 7,454 thousand euros, compared to prior year 14,665 (decreasing 49%) with biggest decline coming from second quarter where majority of stores were closed for a period due to COVID-19. Operating expenses in the 9 months amounted to 11,604, decreasing by 31% that is 5,267 thousand euros with 45% of the amount coming from second quarter when stores were closed for a period of time due to COVID-19 and 43% coming from third quarter where it is due to cost savings in line with restructuring plan. Other operating income of three quarters in the amount of 5,760 thousand euros is mainly due to 4,585 thousand euros connected with restructuring of creditors' claims in accordance to the restructuring plan approved on 19 June 2020 and the reversal of the impairment of the right to use the property arising from the lease agreements for the production buildings in the amount of 1,320 thousand euros. With net financial expense of 635 thousand euros the net profit of 9 months 2020 is 975 thousand euros (prior year comparative 3,300 net loss).  

As at 30 September 2020 owing to received loan 2,550 thousand euros from KJK Fund SICAV-SIF via its holding company and all the costs savings achieved, Baltika Group has achieved the financial stability with 1,085 thousand cash and cash equivalents and no use of bank overdraft (with 3,000 thousand euros limit) that allows to plan forward with the change in strategy. Baltika will move forward with only one womenswear brand from second half-year 2021. Baltika has started cooperation with international agency to build up a brand-new retail concept. First store of the new concept will be tested in the second half-year of 2021 in Tallinn.  

Consolidated statement of financial position

  30 September 2020 31 Dec 2019
ASSETS    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 1,085 264
Trade and other receivables 180 621
Inventories 5,355 7,644
Assets classified as held for sale 0 28
Total current assets 6,620 8,557
Non-current assets    
Deferred income tax asset 281 281
Other non-current assets 264 222
Property, plant and equipment 1,291 1,683
Right-of-use assets 10,391 16,040
Intangible assets 548 536
Total non-current assets 12,775 18,762
TOTAL ASSETS 19,395 27,319
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
Borrowings 148 1,731
Lease liabilities 3,371 5,383
Trade and other payables 3,383 4,118
Total current liabilities 6,902 11,232
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings 4,052 488
Lease liabilities 7,488 12,396
Total non-current liabilities 11,540 12,884
TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,442 24,116
     
EQUITY    
Share capital at par value 5,408 5,408
Reserves 820 4,045
Retained earnings -6,250 -341
Net profit (loss) for the period 975 -5,909
TOTAL EQUITY 953 3,203
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 19,395 27,319

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and comprehensive income

  3Q 2020 3Q 2019 9m 2020 9m 2019
         
         
Revenue 5,658 9,758 15,502 29,491
Cost of goods sold -2,774 -5,274 -8,048 -14,826
Gross profit 2,884  4,484 7,454 14,665
         
Distribution costs -2,653 -4,788 -9,659 -14,843
Administrative and general expenses - 435 -543 -1,945 -2,028
Other operating income (-expense) -118 -73 5,760 -24
Operating profit (loss) -322 -920 1,610 -2,230
         
Finance costs -194 -321 -635 -1,070
Profit (loss) before income tax -516 -1,241 975 -3,300
         
Income tax expense 0 0 0 0
         
Net profit (loss) for the period -516 -1,241 975 -3,300
         
Total comprehensive income (loss)
for the period 		-516 -1,241 975 -3,300
         
         
Basic earnings per share from net profit (loss)
 for the period, EUR 		-0.01 -0,04 0,02 -0,11
         
Diluted earnings per share from net profit (loss)
 for the period, EUR 		-0,01 -0,04 0,02 -0,11



Flavio Perini
Member of the Management Board, CEO
flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
URW Press Release
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Establishes Distribution Network in Hong Kong, ...
Gran Colombia Announces Upgrade From Fitch Ratings to ‘B+’; Provides Details for the Quarterly ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...