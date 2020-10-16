 

Evolution enters into agreement with Wynn for the US market

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has entered into a partnership with Wynn Sports Interactive (WSI) for the supply of Live Casino content and services for the US market.  

The partnership with WSI will see Wynn Sports offer Evolution's live games initially in New Jersey with additional states to follow. The Evolution live games offered to Wynn Sports players include a wide selection of games streamed live from Evolution's Atlantic City studio: Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Baccarat, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, and the Dream Catcher money wheel game show.

Robert Amerine, VP Corporate Development at Wynn Resorts, said: "Wynn is a brand synonymous with casino. Our clear goal is to ensure that our players have access to the world's very best online live dealer and RNG table games. Working with Evolution we are confident we are delivering the best possible quality and choice to our players."

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, added: "We are honoured to be working alongside WSI in a move that further extends our reach in the US. The power of the Wynn brand with exceptional content is a potent combination. At the same time, we are very excited by the strong two-way cross-sell opportunity that exists between the sportsbook and Live Casino worlds."

