Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals Dropping Daily

Customers can start snatching up deals at amazon.com/holidaydash , on the Amazon App, or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Customers can also shop on smile.amazon.com/holidaydash or use AmazonSmile on the Amazon App and support their favorite charities while they check gifts off their lists—they’ll find the same amazing deals and Amazon shopping experience, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of their choice.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Customers can shop now and score Black Friday-worthy deals with Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event—deep discounts from small businesses and top brands are available across the hottest categories from toys to fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more at amazon.com/holidaydash . With new deals dropping every day starting today, customers can shop early and with confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products—making it easy to check everyone off the gift list earlier than ever. Plus, Amazon will offer customers over a million deals worldwide throughout the season, in addition to the biggest-ever collection of Holiday Gift Guides and a wide selection of products at everyday low prices, making it truly a season of savings for customers all around the world.

See below for more details on Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event, more ways to shop all season long, and fast, free and convenient delivery options.

Holiday Dash: Early Black Friday Deals Daily

Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event is serving up holiday cheer and epic savings early this year to give customers more time to shop and save. There’s no need to wait to secure great deals—with Holiday Dash, Amazon is making it easier than ever to find top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday hustle—plus most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021. The deals included below, and many more, will be available on various dates and times beginning today, while supplies last.

Amazon Brands

Save up to 30% on select kid’s clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra, and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 30% on select men's and women's clothing and more from our brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads

Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics

Save 40% on Wag dog food, and treats

Save 20% on household and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on Presto! Refillable Cleaners

Save 20% on baby care products from Mama Bear and Solimo

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Toys & Games

Save up to 40% on Star Wars toys

Save up to 40% on Collectible toys from L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters, Fingerlings, and more

Save up to 30% on Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 30% on Building Sets from LEGO, Magna-Tiles, and PlayMonster

Save up to 30% on Marvel toys

Save up to 30% on Fortnite, Pokemon, Roblox and more

Save up to 40% on Tegu Building Blocks

Save up to 30% on Funko POPs!

Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets

Save 30% on Evenflo Pivot Explore Wagon

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Jazwares, Spin Master, Hape, and more

Save on AmScope 52-piece kids beginner microscope STEM kit

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select apparel from Calvin Klein

Save up to 40% on select Levi's apparel for the whole family

Save up to 40% on Star Wars apparel

Save up to 30% on select New Balance footwear and apparel

Save up to 40% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Save up to 40% on select kids' clothing from Gerber, Hudson Baby, and more

Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more

Save up to 30% on select Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 30% on Marvel apparel

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends

Save up to 25% on select Nautica men's and women's apparel

Save up to 48% on select Hanna Anderson pajama sets and underwear styles

Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop

Save up to 40% on select women’s shoes from Shopbop

Save up to 15% on select women’s accessories from Shopbop

Household, Kitchen, Home Improvement & Smart Home

Save on Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware, including up to 48% on select Le Creuset 3.5Qt Oval Dutch Ovens

Save up to 50% on select Bissell Vacuums

Save up to 40% on SharkNinja Shark Navigator Lift-Away

Save up to 35% on Eufy by Anker RoboVac

Save up to 30% on Eureka Stick Vacuum

Save on iRobot Robotic vacuums and mops

Save up to 30% on iLife Robotic vacuum cleaner

Save up to 25% or more on Samsung vacuums

Save up to 36% on select Blueair air purifiers

Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save up to 40% on KitchenAid tools

Save up to 20% on the Instant Pot Duo Mini Plus

Save up to 30% on Hallmark gift wrap, ornaments, and cards

Save up to 20% on select Breville Smart Ovens

Save up to 20% on OXO BREW coffee makers

Save up to 30% on Tineco floorcare products

Save on Ninja AF161 Air Fryer and Ninja FG551 Foodi Indoor Smart Grill

Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundles

Save on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Save up to 20% on OXO Good Grips Smart Seal and bakeware

Save up to 35% on Ayesha Curry Cookware

Save 30% on Linenspa 10" hybrid mattresses

Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture and mattresses

Save 30% on Sweetnight mattresses

Save up to 30% on Moen bathroom fixtures and up to 20% off on Moen kitchen products

Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe products

Save 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save 20% on select Broan appliances

Save up to 15% on select Delta Faucet products

Save up to 15% on Whirlpool softeners

Save 15% or more on gaming, home education and home office furniture

Save on select August Smart Locks

Save on select Kwikset Smart and Mechanical Locks

Save on Smart Home products from Emerson, Kasa TP-Link, and more

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 50% on your favorite Premium Beauty brands from Elemis, Mario Badescu, Redken, and more

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty appliances from T3, Foreo and more

Save up to 40% on Waterpik and Colgate oral care appliances

Save up to 45% on skin care from NIVEA, Aquaphor, and Eucerin

Save up to 30% on hair dryers and products from Revlon, Bed Head, and more

Save up to 35% on razors from Braun, Gillette, and more

Save 33% on Panasonic and Norelco shavers

Save up to 20% on Fitbit Activity and Fitness Trackers

Electronics

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 35% on Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant Cameras and Printers

Save 25% on Adobe Creative Cloud Entire Collection

Save up to 20% on Samsung TVs

Save up to 20% on Sony TVs

Save up to 50% on JBL Speakers

Save up to 33% on Sony Headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Headphones

Save up to 40% on select Mynt 3D printing pens and accessories

Save 30% on Mynt 3D PRO Pen with OLED Display

Save up to 30% on VAVA 4K Projectors

Save up to 30% on TaoTronics Headphones

Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad

Save up to 50% on Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families

Save up to 30% on the SOLIOM S600 Outdoor Security Camera

Save up to 25% on the Zen Laboratory DIY Jumbo Slime Kit for Kids

From October 26 to November 19, Prime members can save 10% or more on select unique products from small brands on Amazon Launchpad like: Mobile Pixels Duex Portable Monitor for Laptops and Scentered Travel Essentials Aromatherapy Balm gift set

Entertainment: Amazon Music, Audible, Books & Prime Video

Amazon Music: Beginning October 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.

Amazon Music: Beginning October 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Audible: Between November 1 and December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month. Membership includes unlimited access to more than 10 thousand Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts.

Books: Deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks throughout the season

Prime Video: This holiday season, Prime Video will offer up to 50% off select popular Halloween, family and holiday movies to rent or buy. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check www.amazon.com/pmd for updates.

Amazon Gift Cards

Starting today, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more. Offer available through December 31.

Starting October 26, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. Offer available through December 20. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.

Amazon Credit Cards:

Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, starting November 1 through December 22, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.

Automotive, Tools and Lawn & Garden

Save 50% on tire installation

Save up to 25% on Miracle-Gro Expand 'n Gro concentrated planting mix

Save 25% on Castrol GTX Conventional motor oil

Save 20% on Select Tonno Pro Tonneau covers

Save up to 20% on select Streamlight flashlights

Save on select DEWALT cordless drills and tools

Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 15% off on select ZGrills Pellet Grills & Smokers

Save up to 15% on Shintenchi 4 piece wicker rattan outdoor patio furniture set

Save on select Renogy monocrystalline solar panels

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 20% on Select Coleman Tents & Gear

Save up to 20% on select CamelBak kids water bottles

Save up to 25% on select Sawyer Products water filters

Save up to 30% on select Stanley drinkware

Save up to 28% on select Segway scooters and kids bikes

Save up to 30% on select Stiga table tennis rackets and Zume badminton set

Save up to 30% on select Legendary Whitetails apparel

Save up to 30% on select Osprey Outdoor Packs

Pets

Save 20% on Catit Creamy cat treats

Save on Petsafe electronic dog toys

Save on The Honest Kitchen human grade pet treats

Save on Friends Forever donut pet beds

Whole Foods Market:

Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive discounts on customer favorites including 35% off Bare Bones broths and 35% off all packaged teas, available now through October 27.

Available now through October 20, customers can get 20% off pumpkins and gourds – excluding squash.

More Ways to Shop, All Season Long

Gift Guides: Get an early start on holiday shopping with Amazon's biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available earlier than ever before at amazon.com/gifts. Amazon's gift guides are easy to navigate and include thoughtful collections with something for everyone on your list, no matter your budget. Small Business Gift Guide : amazon.com/smallbusinessgiftguide Beauty Gift Guide : amazon.com/beautyguide Fashion Gift Guide : amazon.com/fashiongiftguide Holiday Toy List : amazon.com/holidaytoylist Home Holiday Guide : amazon.com/homeholidayguide Electronics Gift Guide : amazon.com/techgifts Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide : amazon.com/launchpadgiftideas (RED) Gift Guide : For the fourth consecutive year, (RED) is teaming up with Amazon to provide customers a single destination to shop an array of products that give back, spanning tech, fashion, health and wellness, kitchen and home, and more: amazon.com/red

Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.

Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit Amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on "Country and Language" to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language.

Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Alexa Donations: Simply say, "Alexa, I want to make a donation," and you can make a monetary donation to the organization of your choice. For more information and charities to support, visit pay.amazon.com/alexadonations.

AmazonSmile: This holiday season, customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of their choice. Customers can shop with AmazonSmile via the Amazon app on iPhones and Android phones, or by starting at smile.amazon.com on a web browser.

Charity Lists: Charity Lists give charitable organizations an easy way to create wish lists of needed products while providing customers a convenient way to donate items directly to these causes. Customers can shop thousands of Charity Lists this holiday season by visiting smile.amazon.com/charitylists, with new charities joining all the time.

Climate Pledge Friendly: Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly

Amazon's Holiday Wish Book: Discover the top toys and gifts for kids in Amazon's "Joy Delivered" shoppable look book, which arrives in homes this week and is available digitally at amazon.com/wishbook

Amazon Live: Throughout the holiday season, tune-in to amazon.com/live for shoppable livestreams featuring holiday inspiration, gift guides, and live demonstrations of this season's top deals and gift ideas from influencers and celebrities.

Shop In-Store: Customers can visit Amazon's retail locations, including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market to find incredible deals and amazing savings this holiday season. Find your nearest store at amazon.com/stores or wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. Amazon announced just last month that it is hiring an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network throughout the U.S. and Canada. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, these permanent positions will work safely alongside the hundreds of thousands of employees already across Amazon’s network to ensure fast and efficient delivery for customers throughout the holiday season, and beyond. In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts.

Fast One-Day & Same-Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.

Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery: Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh locations.

Delivery Where it's Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon Hub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/hub.

Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns at over 18,000 locations in the U.S. and this year's return window is even longer—items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, UPS Store locations and Kohl's—and new this year Whole Foods Market—offer label-free, box-free returns, making it even easier than ever to check returns off your list.

