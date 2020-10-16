DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Expansion UniDevice AG: Start of e-commerce business in the 4th quarter of 2020 (news with additional features) 16.10.2020 / 10:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investor News, October 16, 2020

UniDevice AG Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78 info@unidevice.de

Start of e-commerce business in the 4th quarter of 2020



Broker for communication and entertainment electronics is expanding its business to include

e-commerce in the 4th quarter of 2020

Schönefeld, October 16, 2020 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it will expand its wholesale brokerage business with an e-commerce platform for corporate customers in Q4 2020.

"So far we have not served the ("small"-) corporate customers segment. With an e-commerce platform we will add this strategic area to the business in the fourth quarter, even before the Christmas season," said Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO from UniDevice.



About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) operates with its subsidiary PPA International AG in international B2B brokerage for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler due to the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

UniDevice AG is active with the subsidiary SaniSolutions GmbH (a specialty medical center for the most modern rehabilitation technology) with three locations nationwide in the field of medical technology. The focus of the company is on restoring mobility for physically disabled people after an accident or during a serious neurological illness. The two main product areas are the distribution of special and modern rehabilitation aids, as well as the special construction of manufactured seat shells and seat cushions. The focus of rehabilitation aids is on electric wheelchairs.

UniDevice AG has been listed with a share (DE000A11QLU3) since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

ISIN: DE000A11QLU3

