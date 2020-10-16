Real Asset Management Helps Hywel Dda University Health Board Maintain its Medical Equipment and Improve Efficiency

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hywel Dda University Health Board is using specialist medical equipment maintenance software from Real Asset Management (RAM), an MRI Software company, to improve the management of its medical equipment and increase unit efficiency across its hospital sites. Since being implemented two years ago, the software has made a significant difference in helping the Health Board to track planned and reactive maintenance and equipment replacement value, whilst managing statutory requirements and KPI reporting more effectively.

Hywel Dda University Health Board provides healthcare services to a total population of around 384,000 throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. It provides Acute, Primary, Community, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities services via General and Community Hospitals, Health Centres, GPs, Dentists, Pharmacists and Optometrists and other sites. The Clinical Engineering department provides several Health Board services to its users and clients, including medical equipment governance, risk management and training. The department also supports clinical trials and undertakes research involving novel medical devices.

Hywel Dda's asset register contains more than 28,000 live asset records worth £85 million and includes items such as medical equipment, anesthetics ventilation equipment and ultrasound. Prior to the purchase of RAM's maintenance management solution, the Health Board managed four independent inventory registers, each of which contained either duplicate items or no record at all for some devices. It was this worrying level of inaccuracy and lack of control which prompted Hywel Dda to get in place a specialist solution. Chris Hopkins, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Head of Clinical Engineering at Hywel Dda University Health Board recalls, "With so many different systems and processes in place, substantial variations in the quantity and quality of information held for each device existed. Of particular concern was the integrity of the data and the serious consequences both financially and in terms of audit requirements."