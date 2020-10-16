ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Develop ASLAN003 as Next Generation DHODH Inhibitor in Autoimmune Conditions

-- ASLAN believe s ASLAN003 has the potential to be the most potent oral inhibitor of DHODH currently in development for autoimmune disease , more than 30 times more potent at inhibiting the DHODH enzyme than teriflunomide

-- With nanomolar potency against SARS-CoV-2, ASLAN003 is also being assessed for its potential as a novel therapeutic for COVID-19 and other viruses

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it plans to develop ASLAN003, its next generation inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), in autoimmune conditions, such as multiple sclerosis (MS).

ASLAN003 is a highly selective and potent inhibitor of human DHODH (IC 50 = 35 nM) and has been shown to be more than 30 times more potent at inhibiting the DHODH enzyme in cell free and cell-based assays than the first generation inhibitor teriflunomide. In preclinical studies, ASLAN003 was shown to be efficacious in animal models of MS and other autoimmune diseases. Based on the specificity, potency and favourable safety profile identified in earlier clinical studies, ASLAN believes ASLAN003 is a promising candidate for development in these diseases, where a pressing need for differentiated and convenient treatment options exists.

Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “Following our review of the data we have generated on ASLAN003 and discussions with experts in the field, we believe ASLAN003 has a potential best in class profile as the most potent oral DHODH inhibitor targeting autoimmune indications. There is a current need for a differentiated therapeutic approach to MS that can deliver improved efficacy and addresses the risks of toxicity associated with this and other classes of drug in the field.”

Inhibition of DHODH is an established mechanism for the treatment of autoimmune conditions, notably relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). First generation DHODH inhibitors have limited efficacy and, like many other treatment options for RRMS, have associated toxicities requiring safety monitoring that make them less suited as long term treatment options. ASLAN003 has been shown to be well tolerated at doses up to 400 mg/day in 119 subjects across Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies and is suitable for once-daily oral dosing.