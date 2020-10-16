 

A FOCUS ON EXPERIENCES AND DIGITAL SERVICES – MARIMEKKO REVAMPS ITS HELSINKI FLAGSHIP STORE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 11:30  |  46   |   |   

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 16 October 2020 at 12.30 p.m.

Marimekko returned to one of Helsinki’s most important shopping venues on Pohjoisesplanadi when the major expansion of its flagship store was fully opened to the public today, on Friday 16 October 2020.

The revamped flagship store represents Marimekko's newest store concept that aims to give customers a strong and holistic experience of the cheerful and colorful Marimekko lifestyle. In addition to personal and expert customer service – a cornerstone of Marimekko since the company's beginnings – the store also offers new types of service experiences, such as virtual and private shopping and collection presentations in response to consumers’ evolving needs. Once the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic eases, the store intends to serve as an inspirational meeting place for the Marimekko community. In the future, diverse events will be organized in cooperation with local creators and actors of the creative industries.

“The line between e-commerce and physical stores is constantly blurring, and in the post-pandemic reality, stores need to fulfill their new role even more strongly in the eyes of consumers. Although digitalization is revolutionizing retail, brick-and-mortar stores still play a key role in building the customer experience. We believe that, in addition to providing high-quality and personal customer service, stores are increasingly becoming meaningful meeting places and experiential platforms for what brands have to offer, true hearts of brand culture. This store refurbishment is part of Marimekko's constantly evolving seamless omnichannel customer experience, and early 2021 will see the opening of our revamped online store,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

"The new flagship store responds to the changing needs of our community by, among other things, providing digital services and, in the future, will reflect Marimekko's sustainable and timeless values through secondhand and sample sales for instance," continues Alahuhta-Kasko.

The location on Pohjoisesplanadi in central Helsinki is a place of special significance for Marimekko: the brand’s first flagship store opened on the same block as early as 1974. Marimekko has flagship stores in Helsinki, Stockholm, New York, Tokyo and Sydney. Altogether there are about 150 Marimekko stores around the world, and Marimekko's online store serves customers in 32 countries.

Pictures of the Helsinki flagship store are available on Marimekko Media Bank: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/vqkPJTfM7RN2


Further information:
Sylvia Sene, Marimekko PR
Tel. +358 45 632 1091
press@marimekko.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Key media


About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


Marimekko Oy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
URW Press Release
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
MARIMEKKO’S CONSULTATIVE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ENDED – THE NEW ORGANIZATION FURTHER STRENGTHENS CUSTOMER-CENTRICITY AND OMNICHANNEL APPROACH IN AN INCREASINGLY DIGITAL MARKET
08.10.20
CHANGES IN MARIMEKKO’S MANAGEMENT – DAN TRAPP APPOINTED CHIEF SALES OFFICER AND SANNA-KAISA NIIKKO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
30.09.20
Marimekko and Spinnova’s collaboration on groundbreaking, sustainable fabrics recognized in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards
18.09.20
MARIMEKKO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR LOWER THAN THE YEAR BEFORE