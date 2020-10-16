A FOCUS ON EXPERIENCES AND DIGITAL SERVICES – MARIMEKKO REVAMPS ITS HELSINKI FLAGSHIP STORE

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 16 October 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



Marimekko returned to one of Helsinki’s most important shopping venues on Pohjoisesplanadi when the major expansion of its flagship store was fully opened to the public today, on Friday 16 October 2020.



The revamped flagship store represents Marimekko's newest store concept that aims to give customers a strong and holistic experience of the cheerful and colorful Marimekko lifestyle. In addition to personal and expert customer service – a cornerstone of Marimekko since the company's beginnings – the store also offers new types of service experiences, such as virtual and private shopping and collection presentations in response to consumers’ evolving needs. Once the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic eases, the store intends to serve as an inspirational meeting place for the Marimekko community. In the future, diverse events will be organized in cooperation with local creators and actors of the creative industries.



“The line between e-commerce and physical stores is constantly blurring, and in the post-pandemic reality, stores need to fulfill their new role even more strongly in the eyes of consumers. Although digitalization is revolutionizing retail, brick-and-mortar stores still play a key role in building the customer experience. We believe that, in addition to providing high-quality and personal customer service, stores are increasingly becoming meaningful meeting places and experiential platforms for what brands have to offer, true hearts of brand culture. This store refurbishment is part of Marimekko's constantly evolving seamless omnichannel customer experience, and early 2021 will see the opening of our revamped online store,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.



"The new flagship store responds to the changing needs of our community by, among other things, providing digital services and, in the future, will reflect Marimekko's sustainable and timeless values through secondhand and sample sales for instance," continues Alahuhta-Kasko.



The location on Pohjoisesplanadi in central Helsinki is a place of special significance for Marimekko: the brand’s first flagship store opened on the same block as early as 1974. Marimekko has flagship stores in Helsinki, Stockholm, New York, Tokyo and Sydney. Altogether there are about 150 Marimekko stores around the world, and Marimekko's online store serves customers in 32 countries.



Pictures of the Helsinki flagship store are available on Marimekko Media Bank: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/vqkPJTfM7RN2



About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com