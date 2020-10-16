 

Vivendi Now Has Two Employee Representatives on the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 11:59  |  33   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) now has two members representing employees on its Supervisory Board following the appointment by the European Company Committee, an employee representative body composed of 30 members from 25 countries, of Athina Vasilogiannaki, an employee of Universal Music Group in Greece.

Athina Vasilogiannaki is a lawyer holding an LLM and a Master of Science in Law from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She has worked for various UMG companies in Greece since 2003.

Paulo Cardoso, who is responsible for the Canal+ Group’s cash management at Vivendi’s Treasury department, was reappointed as a member representing employees on the Supervisory Board by Vivendi’s Employee Representative Committee.

The Group's Supervisory Board also includes a member representing employee shareholders. Following these appointments, it now comprises 13 members.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

Bio Athina Vasilogiannaki
 Athina Vasilogiannaki is a lawyer with expertise in Intellectual Property. She holds a post-graduate degree (LLM, Master of Science in Law) in Civil Law from the National and Kapodistrian University, Athens, Greece.
Since June 2004, she has been working as Legal and Business Affairs Director at Minos- Emi/ Universal Music Greece S.A. She has also been working as Legal Counsel at Universal Music Publishing Greece since September 2013 and Universal Production Music, Greek Branch, since April 2018.

Bio Paulo Cardoso
 Paulo Cardoso, a trained accountant, joined Compagnie Générale des Eaux in 1997 as administrative manager in the Communications department. In 2001, he joined the Finance department’s accounting unit. In 2002, he moved to the Treasury department, where he is responsible for the Canal+ Group’s cash management and the group’s network systems.

Vivendi Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
NICE inContact CXone Stays Ahead of Fast-Changing Customer Expectations with Innovative Features ...
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Vivendi Appeals Against the Court Decision Concerning the Lagardère Shareholders’ Meeting
13.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Overweight'
12.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Overweight'
10.10.20
STOCK SELECTION EUROPE Wochenausgabe KW 42: Die Wall Street schwenkt um … zieht Europa mit?
09.10.20
UBS belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
01.10.20
Vivendi Owns 26.7% of Lagardère
30.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
29.09.20
Vivendi Takes Action in Favor of Lebanon
29.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger gehen auf Tauchstation
29.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: ProSiebenSat.1 steigen auf Hoch seit Juni