Vivendi Now Has Two Employee Representatives on the Supervisory Board

Athina Vasilogiannaki is a lawyer holding an LLM and a Master of Science in Law from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She has worked for various UMG companies in Greece since 2003.

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) now has two members representing employees on its Supervisory Board following the appointment by the European Company Committee, an employee representative body composed of 30 members from 25 countries, of Athina Vasilogiannaki, an employee of Universal Music Group in Greece.

Paulo Cardoso, who is responsible for the Canal+ Group’s cash management at Vivendi’s Treasury department, was reappointed as a member representing employees on the Supervisory Board by Vivendi’s Employee Representative Committee.

The Group's Supervisory Board also includes a member representing employee shareholders. Following these appointments, it now comprises 13 members.

Bio Athina Vasilogiannaki

Athina Vasilogiannaki is a lawyer with expertise in Intellectual Property. She holds a post-graduate degree (LLM, Master of Science in Law) in Civil Law from the National and Kapodistrian University, Athens, Greece.

Since June 2004, she has been working as Legal and Business Affairs Director at Minos- Emi/ Universal Music Greece S.A. She has also been working as Legal Counsel at Universal Music Publishing Greece since September 2013 and Universal Production Music, Greek Branch, since April 2018.

Bio Paulo Cardoso

Paulo Cardoso, a trained accountant, joined Compagnie Générale des Eaux in 1997 as administrative manager in the Communications department. In 2001, he joined the Finance department’s accounting unit. In 2002, he moved to the Treasury department, where he is responsible for the Canal+ Group’s cash management and the group’s network systems.

