Harvia Plc distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 16, 2020 at 1.00 PM EET





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share (EUR 3,551,904.84 in total) be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 20 October 2020. The dividend will be paid on 27 October 2020.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 2 April 2020, decided that no more than EUR 0.38 per share be paid as dividend in two instalments. The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share that was paid 15 April 2020. The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, upon distribution of an extra dividend of no more than EUR 0.19 per share.