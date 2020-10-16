 

Harvia Plc distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 16, 2020 at 1.00 PM EET


The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share (EUR 3,551,904.84 in total) be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 20 October 2020. The dividend will be paid on 27 October 2020.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 2 April 2020, decided that no more than EUR 0.38 per share be paid as dividend in two instalments. The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share that was paid 15 April 2020. The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, upon distribution of an extra dividend of no more than EUR 0.19 per share.


Further information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO
tel: +358 50 577 4200
tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.




