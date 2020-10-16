Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc *Amendment TD 14/10/20
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
|
Investec Bank plc
|
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
SDL plc
|
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
|
Investec is Joint Advisor and Joint Broker to SDL plc
|d) Date dealing undertaken:
|
14th October 2020
|(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer?
|Yes
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
(a) Purchases and sales
|Class of relevant security
|
Purchases/ sales
|Total number of securities
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)
|
Ordinary
Shares
|
Purchases
|
22,127
|
752
|
752
|
Ordinary
Shares
|
Sales
|
22,593
|
760
|
748
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)
|Class of relevant security
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|Number of reference securities
|Price per unit
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities
