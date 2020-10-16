First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net income Net income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $142.7 million, an increase of $17.9 million, or 14.3%, compared to the same quarter in 2019. Net income per common share increased to $14.03 for the third quarter of 2020, from $11.27 per share during the same quarter in 2019.

Return on average assets and equity Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.18%, down from 1.32% during the same quarter in 2019. Return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 was 14.93%, up from 13.83% during the same period of 2019.

Net interest income and net interest margin BancShares reported total net interest income of $353.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $17.2 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter in 2019. The taxable-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the third quarter of 2020, down 71 basis points from 3.77% during the same quarter in 2019 and down 8 basis points from 3.14% during the second quarter of 2020.

Allowance for credit losses The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $223.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $225.1 million at December 31, 2019. The change relates primarily to a $37.9 million reduction in the ACL as a result of adopting the Current Expected Credit Loss model (“CECL”), partially offset by a reserve build of $36.1 million due to an increase in potential loan losses related to the impact of COVID-19.

Operating performance Noninterest income totaled $120.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $19.6 million, or 19.5%, compared to the same quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense was $291.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.3 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter of 2019.

Loans and credit quality Total loans grew to $32.85 billion, an increase of $3.96 billion, or by 18.3% on an annualized basis, since December 31, 2019. Excluding $3.11 billion of loans originated under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA-PPP”), total loans increased $851.0 million since December 31, 2019, or by 3.9% on an annualized basis. The net charge-off ratio was 0.03% and 0.07% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 0.10% for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Deposits Total deposits grew to $42.25 billion, an increase of $7.82 billion, or by 30.3% on an annualized basis, since December 31, 2019. Excluding estimated SBA-PPP deposits which combined totaled $1.30 billion, total deposits increased $6.52 billion since December 31, 2019, or by 25.3% on an annualized basis.

Capital During the third quarter of 2020, BancShares repurchased 117,700 shares of Class A common stock for $47.1 million. BancShares remained well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.5%, a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.4% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8%.



ONGOING COVID-19 RESPONSE

BancShares remains in a very strong capital and liquidity position providing stability in navigating the COVID-19 crisis. Our leadership team continues to ensure appropriate measures are in place to protect the welfare of our employees and soundness of the organization, while continuing to support our customers. Our branches have re-opened with enhanced safety protocols, and our corporate locations remain at limited occupancy due to current virus trends.

Through September 30, 2020, over 94% of all COVID-19 related loan extensions have begun repayment. Delinquency trends among loans entering repayment are in line with the remainder of the portfolio. We have not seen significant declines in overall credit quality, though the impacts of the SBA-PPP and payment extensions could be delaying signs of credit deterioration.

During 2020, BancShares originated over 23,000 SBA-PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $3.11 billion at September 30, 2020. We collected $117.2 million in SBA-PPP related loan fees per the program terms. These fees were deferred and are being recognized in interest income over the life of the respective loans. We have begun accepting and processing applications for forgiveness during the third quarter, and we anticipate acceleration of the fee income as the volume of approved forgiveness applications increases and payments are received from the SBA.

Strong Liquidity and Capital Position

We maintain a strong level of liquidity. As of September 30, 2020, liquid assets (available cash and unencumbered high quality liquid assets at market value) totaled approximately $8.51 billion, representing 17.5% of consolidated assets as of September 30, 2020.

In addition to liquid assets, we had contingent sources of liquidity totaling approximately $11.37 billion in the form of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing capacity, Federal Reserve Discount Window availability, fed funds lines and a committed line of credit.

At September 30, 2020, BancShares’ regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of Basel III capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.5%, a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.4%, a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8% and a capital conservation buffer of 5.5%, more than twice the required level of 2.5%.

RECENT MERGER ACTIVITY

On October 15, 2020, BancShares, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, the bank subsidiary of BancShares (“FCB”), FC Merger Subsidiary IX, Inc., a subsidiary of FCB, and CIT Group Inc. (“CIT”) entered into a definitive merger agreement through which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. The transaction is anticipated to close during the first half of 2021 subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, the approval of CIT’s and BancShares’ stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $353.7 million, an increase of $17.2 million, or 5.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to an increase in interest earned on loans, driven by SBA-PPP loans and organic loan growth, and lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by declines in yields on interest-earning assets and increased borrowings. SBA-PPP loans contributed $28.9 million in interest and fee income during the quarter. The taxable-equivalent NIM was 3.06% during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 71 basis points from 3.77% for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The margin decline was primarily due to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decline in rates paid on deposits and borrowings. The taxable-equivalent NIM declined 8 basis points from 3.14% in the linked quarter primarily related to a decline in yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, totaled $1.03 billion, an increase of $45.2 million, or 4.6% compared to the same period of 2019. The change was primarily due to SBA-PPP loans and organic loan growth coupled with lower rates paid on deposits and borrowings. This was partially offset by declines in the yield on interest-earning assets and higher deposit and borrowing balances. SBA-PPP loans contributed $47.9 million in interest and fee income during 2020. The taxable equivalent NIM decreased 57 basis points to 3.23% compared to 3.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a decline in yield on interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in total borrowings, only partially offset by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision expense was $4.0 million and $52.9 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $6.8 million and $23.7 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in the nine month period was primarily COVID-19 related as loss estimates consider the potential impact of slower economic activity and elevated unemployment, as well as potential mitigants due to government stimulus and loan accommodations. The year-to-date provision expense includes $36.1 million of reserve build for credit losses specifically related to the potential impacts of COVID-19. The decrease in the three month period was due to stabilization in the macroeconomic forecasts, limited movement in credit quality metrics and continued low net charge-offs.

Total net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020 were $2.6 million, a decrease from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 due to a lower volume of charge-offs and increased recoveries. Net charge-offs were $17.4 million and $20.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The net charge-off ratio was 0.03% and 0.07% for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 0.10% for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of SBA-PPP loans on average loan balances, the net charge-off ratio was 0.03% and 0.08% for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $120.6 million compared to $100.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $19.7 million, or 19.5%. The third quarter of 2020 included realized gains on available for sale securities totaling $21.4 million and negative fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities totaling $2.7 million. This compares to realized gains on available for sale securities of $1.1 million and negative fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The remaining $1.1 million increase was primarily driven by a $5.7 million increase in mortgage income due to increased production resulting from lower mortgage interest rates and a $3.8 million increase in cardholder services income, partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in net service charges on deposits.

Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2020 totaled $350.0 million compared to $311.5 million for the same period of 2019, an increase of $38.5 million, or 12.4%. Year-to-date 2020 noninterest income included realized gains on available for sale securities totaling $55.0 million, positive fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities totaling $10.5 million, and impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $4.3 million. This compares to realized gains on available for sale securities of $6.9 million and positive fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities of $13.5 million for the same period of 2019. The remaining decrease was driven primarily by a $13.2 million decrease in net service charges on deposits and a $13.8 million decrease in purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) recoveries, which following the adoption of CECL, are recorded to the ACL. These declines were partially offset by a $16.3 million increase in mortgage income due to increased production resulting from lower mortgage interest rates and a $4.4 million increase in cardholder services.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $291.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a $21.2 million, or 7.9%, increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was largely driven by a $12.9 million increase in personnel-related expenses primarily due to increased salaries and wages as a result of personnel from acquisitions and merit increases. In addition, processing fees paid to third parties increased by $4.7 million reflecting continued investment in digital and technological capabilities.

Noninterest expense totaled $883.3 million for the first nine months of 2020, a $71.8 million, or 8.9%, increase compared to the same period of 2019. The increase was largely driven by a $42.0 million increase in personnel expenses as a result of merit increases and personnel from acquisitions, an $11.5 million increase in processing fees paid to third parties reflecting continued investment in digital and technological capabilities and a $6.2 million increase in pension expense as a result of a decline in the discount rate.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense totaled $35.8 million and $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 20.1% and 22.1% for the respective periods.

Income tax expense totaled $89.5 million and $105.0 million for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 20.2% and 22.8% for the respective nine month periods.

The effective tax rates for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 were favorably impacted by $3.5 million and $10.4 million, respectively, due to BancShares’ decision in the second quarter to utilize an allowable alternative for computing its 2020 federal income tax liability. Without this alternative, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 22.0% and 22.6% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively. The allowable alternative provides BancShares the ability to use the federal income tax rate for certain current year deductible amounts related to prior year FDIC-assisted acquisitions that was applicable when these amounts were originally subjected to tax.

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

At September 30, 2020, loans totaled $32.85 billion, an increase of $3.96 billion since December 31, 2019. Of this growth, $3.11 billion was related to SBA-PPP loans originations. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, total loans increased $851.0 million since December 31, 2019, or by 3.9% on an annualized basis.

At September 30, 2020, deposits totaled $42.25 billion, an increase of $7.82 billion since December 31, 2019. This growth includes estimated deposits of $1.30 billion related to the SBA-PPP. Excluding the impact of these deposits, total deposits increased $6.52 billion since December 31, 2019, or by 25.3% on an annualized basis.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The ACL was $223.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $225.1 million at December 31, 2019. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2019. The reduction was due primarily to the adoption of CECL, resulting in a $37.9 million reduction in the ACL, partially offset by a reserve build of $36.1 million due to an increase in potential loan losses related to the impact of COVID-19. Excluding SBA-PPP loans, which have no associated ACL, the ACL as a percentage of total loans was 0.75% as of September 30, 2020. The ACL as of September 30, 2020, excluding SBA-PPP loans, covered approximately 9.4 times annualized year-to-date net charge-offs compared to 6.5 times at January 1, 2020 with the adoption of CECL.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonperforming assets, including nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $239.2 million, or 0.73% of total loans and other real estate owned at September 30, 2020, compared to $168.3 million or 0.58% at December 31, 2019. Contributing to the increase was the dissolution of PCI pools as part of the adoption of CECL, which moved loans from performing PCI pools into nonaccrual status, and represents $27.5 million of nonaccrual loans as of September 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the accounting change, the nonperforming asset ratio at September 30, 2020 would have been relatively consistent with December 31, 2019.

CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS

During the third quarter of 2020, BancShares repurchased 117,700 shares of Class A common stock for $47.1 million at an average cost per share of $399.82 compared to a total of 295,900 shares of Class A common stock for $135.4 million at an average cost per share of $457.50 for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, BancShares repurchased 813,090 shares of Class A common stock for $333.8 million at an average cost per share of $410.48 compared to 744,400 shares of Class A common stock for $325.9 million at an average cost per share of $437.84 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. All Class A common stock repurchases completed in 2020 and 2019 were consummated under previously approved authorizations. Upon completion of the share repurchase authorization on July 31, 2020, share repurchase activity was suspended.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 2020 2019 SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 374,334 $ 363,257 $ 362,318 $ 1,107,150 $ 1,049,963 Interest expense 20,675 25,863 25,893 77,697 65,718 Net interest income 353,659 337,394 336,425 1,029,453 984,245 Provision for credit losses 4,042 20,552 6,766 52,949 23,714 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 349,617 316,842 329,659 976,504 960,531 Noninterest income 120,572 165,402 100,930 349,985 311,468 Noninterest expense 291,662 291,679 270,425 883,312 811,479 Income before income taxes 178,527 190,565 160,164 443,177 460,520 Income taxes 35,843 36,779 35,385 89,538 105,023 Net income $ 142,684 $ 153,786 $ 124,779 $ 353,639 $ 355,497 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,636 4,790 — 9,426 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 138,048 $ 148,996 $ 124,779 $ 344,213 $ 355,497 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 354,256 $ 337,965 $ 337,322 $ 1,031,395 $ 986,896 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net income $ 14.03 $ 14.74 $ 11.27 $ 33.96 $ 31.50 Cash dividends on common shares 0.40 0.40 0.40 1.20 1.20 Book value at period-end 380.43 367.57 327.86 380.43 327.86 CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 352,419 $ 389,233 $ 288,933 $ 352,419 $ 288,933 Overnight investments 3,137,945 3,107,575 949,899 3,137,945 949,899 Investment securities 9,860,594 9,508,476 7,167,680 9,860,594 7,167,680 Loans and leases 32,845,144 32,418,425 27,196,511 32,845,144 27,196,511 Less allowance for credit losses (223,936 ) (222,450 ) (226,825 ) (223,936 ) (226,825 ) Other assets 2,694,707 2,664,935 2,372,126 2,694,707 2,372,126 Total assets $ 48,666,873 $ 47,866,194 $ 37,748,324 $ 48,666,873 $ 37,748,324 Deposits $ 42,250,606 $ 41,479,245 $ 32,743,277 $ 42,250,606 $ 32,743,277 Other liabilities 2,341,853 2,395,505 1,436,565 2,341,853 1,436,565 Shareholders’ equity 4,074,414 3,991,444 3,568,482 4,074,414 3,568,482 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 48,666,873 $ 47,866,194 $ 37,748,324 $ 48,666,873 $ 37,748,324 SELECTED PERIOD AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 48,262,155 $ 45,553,502 $ 37,618,836 $ 44,834,045 $ 36,770,191 Investment securities 9,930,197 8,928,467 6,956,981 8,774,840 6,851,348 Loans and leases 32,694,996 31,635,958 26,977,476 31,148,683 26,368,922 Interest-earning assets 45,617,376 42,795,781 35,293,979 42,151,861 34,473,814 Deposits 41,905,844 39,146,415 32,647,264 38,612,836 31,856,771 Interest-bearing liabilities 25,591,707 24,407,285 20,551,393 24,388,339 20,204,705 Common shareholders' equity 3,679,138 3,648,284 3,580,235 3,651,132 3,545,418 Shareholders' equity $ 4,019,075 $ 3,988,225 $ 3,580,235 $ 3,896,645 $ 3,545,418 Common shares outstanding 9,836,629 10,105,520 11,060,462 10,137,321 11,286,984 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 1.18 % 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.05 % 1.29 % Annualized return on average equity 14.93 16.43 13.83 12.59 13.41 Net yield on interest-earning assets (taxable equivalent) 3.06 3.14 3.77 3.23 3.80 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.5 11.4 11.8 11.5 11.8 Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.4 10.3 11.8 10.4 11.8 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.7 13.6 13.1 13.7 13.1 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.8 8.1 9.2 7.8 9.2

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY DISCLOSURES

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 2020 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1) ACL at beginning of period $ 222,450 $ 209,259 $ 226,583 $ 225,141 $ 223,712 Adoption of ASC 326 — — — (37,924 ) — Initial PCD allowance on new acquisitions(2) — — — 1,193 — Provision for credit losses 4,042 20,552 6,766 52,949 23,714 Net charge-offs of loans and leases: Charge-offs (8,932 ) (12,064 ) (9,647 ) (35,257 ) (30,403 ) Recoveries 6,376 4,703 3,123 17,834 9,802 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (2,556 ) (7,361 ) (6,524 ) (17,423 ) (20,601 ) ACL at end of period $ 223,936 $ 222,450 $ 226,825 $ 223,936 $ 226,825 ACL at end of period allocated to: PCD $ 25,127 $ 26,928 $ 6,867 $ 25,127 $ 6,867 Non-PCD 198,809 195,522 219,958 198,809 219,958 ACL at end of period $ 223,936 $ 222,450 $ 226,825 $ 223,936 $ 226,825 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 13,971 $ 13,685 $ 1,097 $ 13,971 $ 1,097 SELECTED LOAN DATA Average loans and leases: PCD $ 512,559 $ 546,998 $ 530,390 $ 529,819 $ 551,065 Non-PCD 32,065,084 30,992,001 26,379,156 30,525,411 25,762,098 Loans and leases at period-end: PCD 495,878 530,651 513,589 495,878 513,589 Non-PCD 32,349,266 31,887,774 26,682,922 32,349,266 26,682,922 RISK ELEMENTS Nonaccrual loans and leases(3) $ 186,454 $ 197,791 $ 109,645 $ 186,454 $ 109,645 Other real estate owned 52,789 53,850 46,253 52,789 46,253 Total nonperforming assets $ 239,243 $ 251,641 $ 155,898 $ 239,243 $ 155,898 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due(3) $ 3,587 $ 3,796 $ 27,534 $ 3,587 $ 27,534 RATIOS Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.10 % ACL to total loans and leases(4): PCD 5.07 5.07 1.34 5.07 1.34 Non-PCD 0.61 0.61 0.82 0.61 0.82 Total 0.68 0.69 0.83 0.68 0.83 Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total loans, leases and other real estate owned 0.73 0.77 0.57 0.73 0.57

(1) BancShares recorded no ACL on investment securities as part of the adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2020, June 30, 2020, or September 30, 2020.

(2) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2020, the concept of purchased credit impaired loans under ASC 310-30 was eliminated. Loans and leases determined at the date of acquisition, to have experienced more than insignificant credit quality since origination are accounted for under the guidance in ASC Topic 326-20, Credit Losses as purchased credit deteriorated assets. PCD loans and leases are recorded at fair value at the date of acquisition with an initial reserve recorded directly to the allowance for credit losses. Provision is recorded if there is additional credit deterioration after the acquisition date. Non-PCD loans include originated and purchased non-credit deteriorated loans. Loans previously classified as PCI were determined to be PCD.

(3) Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, we dissolved pooling of PCI loans allowed under ASC 310-30. This increased the amount of nonaccrual loans as those nonaccrual loans within performing PCI pools were previously excluded from reporting. As of January 1, 2020, there were $47.0 million of nonaccrual loans released from performing PCI pools including $24.2 million of loans that were greater than 90 days past due. Of these nonaccrual loans, $27.5 million were outstanding as of September 30, 2020.

(4) Loans originated in relation to the SBA-PPP do not have a recorded ACL. As of September 30, 2020, the ratio of ACL to total Non-PCD loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.68% while the ratio of ACL to total loans excluding SBA-PPP loans was 0.75%.





AVERAGE BALANCE AND NET INTEREST MARGIN SUMMARY

Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans and leases (1) $ 32,694,996 $ 336,934 4.06 % $ 31,635,958 $ 326,618 4.10 % $ 26,977,476 $ 315,621 4.61 % Investment securities: U.S. Treasury 695,419 497 0.28 206,575 679 1.32 834,577 5,262 2.50 Government agency 587,377 1,335 0.91 657,405 1,428 0.87 628,322 4,742 3.02 Mortgage-backed securities 8,047,247 28,236 1.40 7,555,947 28,532 1.51 5,195,711 27,891 2.15 Corporate bonds 489,602 6,433 5.26 299,250 3,782 5.06 149,888 1,912 5.10 Other investments 110,552 739 2.66 209,290 2,236 4.30 148,483 636 1.70 Total investment securities 9,930,197 37,240 1.50 8,928,467 36,657 1.64 6,956,981 40,443 2.32 Overnight investments 2,992,183 757 0.10 2,231,356 553 0.10 1,359,522 7,151 2.09 Total interest-earning assets $ 45,617,376 $ 374,931 3.24 $ 42,795,781 $ 363,828 3.38 $ 35,293,979 $ 363,215 4.06 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Checking with interest $ 9,239,838 $ 1,369 0.06 % $ 8,562,145 $ 1,310 0.06 % $ 7,361,758 $ 1,509 0.08 % Savings 3,070,619 314 0.04 2,846,557 312 0.04 2,636,583 528 0.08 Money market accounts 8,108,832 3,634 0.18 7,618,883 6,519 0.34 6,088,740 6,610 0.43 Time deposits 3,205,850 8,151 1.01 3,398,979 9,775 1.16 3,523,658 13,090 1.47 Total interest-bearing deposits 23,625,139 13,468 0.23 22,426,564 17,916 0.32 19,610,739 21,737 0.44 Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 710,237 395 0.22 659,244 399 0.24 533,371 542 0.40 Other short-term borrowings — — — 45,549 248 2.16 23,236 203 3.50 Long-term borrowings 1,256,331 6,812 2.15 1,275,928 7,300 2.26 384,047 3,411 3.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 25,591,707 $ 20,675 0.32 $ 24,407,285 $ 25,863 0.42 $ 20,551,393 $ 25,893 0.50 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.96 % 3.56 % Net interest income and net yield on interest-earning assets $ 354,256 3.06 % $ 337,965 3.14 % $ 337,322 3.77 %

(1) Loans and leases include PCD and non-PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Yields related to loans, leases and securities exempt from both federal and state income taxes, federal income taxes only, or state income taxes only are stated on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming statutory federal income tax rates of 21.0%, as well as state income tax rates of 3.4% for all periods presented. The taxable-equivalent adjustment was $597 thousand, $571 thousand and $897 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.