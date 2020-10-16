Power REIT Acquires Properties for Cannabis Greenhouse Cultivation and Processing Enters Option to Acquire Additional Land in Highly Accretive Transaction

Old Bethpage, New York, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced that it acquired two parcels in Crowley County, Colorado (the “Properties”) for $150,000 through a wholly owned subsidiary (“PropCo”). The Properties are strategically located in a part of southern Colorado that offers a very favorable business setting and climate for greenhouse cultivation. The parcels are comprised of 2.37 acres and 2.09 acres respectively.



Concurrent with the acquisition of the Properties, PropCo entered into a lease with a seasoned operator of cannabis cultivation facilities (“Monte Fiore”). The lease is structured as a “triple-net” lease that requires Monte Fiore to pay all property related expenses including maintenance, insurance and taxes. The lease has a term of 20 years and provides two, 5-year renewal options for the tenant and has financial guarantees from affiliates of the tenant. The lease requires Monte Fiore to maintain a medical marijuana license and to operate in accordance with all Colorado and municipal regulations while prohibiting retail sales of its products from the property. The lease is structured to provide straight-line annual rent of approximately $579,000 which represents an unleveraged FFO yield of approximately 18.9% on the invested capital. The transaction, increases Power REIT’S FFO on a run rate basis by approximately $0.30 per share.

As part of the transaction, Power REIT has agreed to fund the immediate construction of a 33,744 square foot greenhouse and processing facility for approximately $2.9 million. Accordingly, Power REIT’s total capital commitment is approximately $3.1 million. In addition, Power REIT has secured options to acquire two additional adjacent parcels with approximately 2 acres each and has the option to acquire such parcels and fund the construction of additional greenhouse and processing space for Monte Fiore. The parcels are intended to be acquired in phases over the next several years. In the event the options are not exercised per the schedule and options expire, Power REIT has a Right of First Refusal over the parcels.