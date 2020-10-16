 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $314 million and EPS of $0.68 Underlying Net Income of $338 million and EPS of $0.73

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported third quarter 2020 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“Citizens continues to rise to the occasion, meeting the unique challenges present in 2020 and delivering well for all of our stakeholders,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We posted record levels of revenue and pre-provision profit, further bolstered our loan loss reserve and grew our CET1 capital ratio to 9.8%. We continue to demonstrate the strong resilience and diversification of our business model, while helping our customers, colleagues and communities get through this difficult environment.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a fourth quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2020. The quarterly dividend is 8% higher than the year-ago quarter.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its third quarter financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

 Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4437, conference ID 8419856

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on October 16 through November 16, 2020. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 4748407. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

