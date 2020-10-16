 

DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Announces Launch Date and Pricing of Level 2 Residential Electric Vehicle Wall Mount AC Charging System

Available for Preorder Starting at $499 on November 15, 2020 and Available on Amazon Beginning January 1, 2021 at $599

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), will begin accepting preorders for its level 2 residential electric vehicle (“EV”) wall mount charging system, beginning on November 15, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020 at a starting price of $499. Coolisys further announced that it expects this product to be available for sale by Coolisys on Amazon beginning January 1, 2021 at a starting price of $599.

The wall mount charging system is a level 2 AC charger that runs on 240 volts, compatible with the J1772 standard, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

For those interested receiving a preorder notification, please sign up at https://www.coolisys.com/solutions/electric-vehicle-market/ev-charger- ...

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce the launch date and pricing of our residential EV wall mount charging system. Coolisys’ compact, space saving wall mount AC charging system is easy to install and uses advanced charging technology in providing highly efficient and reliable charging service for electric vehicles. We believe our EV charger product line is well positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.

Coolisys and its portfolio companies and divisions are primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of innovative, feature rich, and top-quality power products for mission critical applications in the harshest environments and life-saving, life sustaining applications across diverse markets including defense-aerospace, medical-healthcare, industrial-telecommunications, and automotive. Coolisys’ headquarters are located at 1635 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035; www.Coolisys.com.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

