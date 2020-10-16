 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.10.2020, 12:45  |  61   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 15.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.66 44
19.66 123
19.66 219
19.66 85
19.66 29
19.66 71
19.66 429
19.66 78
19.66 42
19.66 29
19.66 26
19.66 22
19.66 36
19.66 267
19.66 51
19.66 218
19.66 40
19.66 31
19.66 29
19.66 131
19.52 51
19.52 10
19.52 319
19.52 100
19.52 20
19.52 21
19.52 479
19.52 67
19.52 64
19.52 369
19.52 196
19.52 207
19.52 2
19.52 95
19.42 500
19.42 500
19.42 123
19.42 435
19.42 65
19.42 235
19.42 47
19.42 47
19.42 171
19.42 3
19.42 3
19.42 312
19.42 58
19.42 124
19.42 300
19.42 200
19.42 300
19.42 200
19.42 240
19.42 42
19.42 30
19.42 30
19.42 35
19.32 500
19.32 400
19.32 50
19.32 50
19.32 11
19.32 313
19.32 176
19.32 145
19.32 2
19.32 1
19.32 352
19.32 314
19.32 80
19.32 106
19.32 1
19.32 24
19.32 76
19.32 11
19.32 342
19.32 46
19.32 74
19.32 266
19.32 105
19.32 10
19.32 45
19.32 199
19.32 301
19.32 100
19.32 273
19.32 127
19.32 121
19.32 276
19.32 103
19.32 2
19.32 498
19.32 103
19.32 37
19.32 360
19.32 266
19.32 234
19.32 100
19.32 26
19.32 91
19.32 34
19.32 100
19.32 149
19.32 52
19.32 93
19.32 249
19.32 70
19.32 181
19.32 120
19.32 94
19.32 2
19.32 284
19.32 85
19.32 415
19.32 100
19.32 400
19.32 13
19.32 300
19.32 15
19.32 84
19.32 88
19.32 300
19.32 69
19.32 131
19.32 102
19.32 100
19.32 34
19.32 264
19.32 281
19.32 219
19.32 11
19.32 248
19.32 110
19.32 131
19.32 132
19.32 200
19.32 23
19.34 156
19.34 9
19.34 87
19.34 49
19.34 252
19.34 147
19.34 829
19.34 302
19.34 13
19.34 56
19.34 57
19.34 1751
19.34 292
19.22 26
19.22 300
19.22 97
19.22 77
19.22 98
19.22 108
19.22 294
19.22 135
19.22 104
19.22 261
19.22 500
19.22 725
19.22 252
19.22 23
19.22 9
19.22 49
19.22 303
19.22 139
19.22 155
19.22 345
19.20 500
19.20 31
19.20 469
19.20 531
19.20 104
19.20 331
19.20 34
19.20 223
19.20 274
19.20 3
19.20 14
19.20 121
19.20 67
19.20 167
19.20 35
19.20 96
19.20 65
19.20 64
19.20 82
19.20 39
19.20 17
19.20 82
19.20 83
19.20 30
19.20 38
19.20 82
19.20 30
19.20 18
19.20 3
19.20 307
19.20 43
19.20 17
19.18 1740
19.18 2150
19.18 2711
19.18 2215
19.18 1184

total volume: 42000
total price: 810720.00
average price: 19.3028571428571


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4735939
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senkung EEG-Umlage 2021 - Strompreis weiter auf hohem Niveau (FOTO)
G999: Josip Heit and the GSB Gold Standard in the cosmos of the blockchain financial industry
BSDEX führt Handel mit Ethereum, Litecoin und XRP ein
EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Closing of purchase of AXA subsidiaries in Poland, Czech Republic, and ...
Smurfit Kappa gründet Recycling Dual GmbH / Erstes industriegestütztes Duales System im ...
Islamic Relief Deutschland Jahresbericht 2019: Fast 25 Jahre im Dienst der Menschheit / Allein im letzten Jahr über 2 Millionen Menschen in ...
INTERGEO.digital mit erfolgreicher Premiere (FOTO)
E-Zigaretten-Hersteller Juul zieht sich komplett aus Deutschland zurück
Die Brexit-Schlagerparade / Kommentar zu den Verhandlungen zwischen London und Brüssel von ...
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
Titel
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
EEG-Umlage sinkt: Kaum Entlastung für Verbraucher
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:36 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
15.10.20
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste vor allem in Moskau und Warschau
15.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Tiefrote europäische Börsenstimmung
15.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
15.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
14.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
14.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
13.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
13.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
12.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR