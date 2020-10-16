EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 15.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.66 44
19.66 123
19.66 219
19.66 85
19.66 29
19.66 71
19.66 429
19.66 78
19.66 42
19.66 29
19.66 26
19.66 22
19.66 36
19.66 267
19.66 51
19.66 218
19.66 40
19.66 31
19.66 29
19.66 131
19.52 51
19.52 10
19.52 319
19.52 100
19.52 20
19.52 21
19.52 479
19.52 67
19.52 64
19.52 369
19.52 196
19.52 207
19.52 2
19.52 95
19.42 500
19.42 500
19.42 123
19.42 435
19.42 65
19.42 235
19.42 47
19.42 47
19.42 171
19.42 3
19.42 3
19.42 312
19.42 58
19.42 124
19.42 300
19.42 200
19.42 300
19.42 200
19.42 240
19.42 42
19.42 30
19.42 30
19.42 35
19.32 500
19.32 400
19.32 50
19.32 50
19.32 11
19.32 313
19.32 176
19.32 145
19.32 2
19.32 1
19.32 352
19.32 314
19.32 80
19.32 106
19.32 1
19.32 24
19.32 76
19.32 11
19.32 342
19.32 46
19.32 74
19.32 266
19.32 105
19.32 10
19.32 45
19.32 199
19.32 301
19.32 100
19.32 273
19.32 127
19.32 121
19.32 276
19.32 103
19.32 2
19.32 498
19.32 103
19.32 37
19.32 360
19.32 266
19.32 234
19.32 100
19.32 26
19.32 91
19.32 34
19.32 100
19.32 149
19.32 52
19.32 93
19.32 249
19.32 70
19.32 181
19.32 120
19.32 94
19.32 2
19.32 284
19.32 85
19.32 415
19.32 100
19.32 400
19.32 13
19.32 300
19.32 15
19.32 84
19.32 88
19.32 300
19.32 69
19.32 131
19.32 102
19.32 100
19.32 34
19.32 264
19.32 281
19.32 219
19.32 11
19.32 248
19.32 110
19.32 131
19.32 132
19.32 200
19.32 23
19.34 156
19.34 9
19.34 87
19.34 49
19.34 252
19.34 147
19.34 829
19.34 302
19.34 13
19.34 56
19.34 57
19.34 1751
19.34 292
19.22 26
19.22 300
19.22 97
19.22 77
19.22 98
19.22 108
19.22 294
19.22 135
19.22 104
19.22 261
19.22 500
19.22 725
19.22 252
19.22 23
19.22 9
19.22 49
19.22 303
19.22 139
19.22 155
19.22 345
19.20 500
19.20 31
19.20 469
19.20 531
19.20 104
19.20 331
19.20 34
19.20 223
19.20 274
19.20 3
19.20 14
19.20 121
19.20 67
19.20 167
19.20 35
19.20 96
19.20 65
19.20 64
19.20 82
19.20 39
19.20 17
19.20 82
19.20 83
19.20 30
19.20 38
19.20 82
19.20 30
19.20 18
19.20 3
19.20 307
19.20 43
19.20 17
19.18 1740
19.18 2150
19.18 2711
19.18 2215
19.18 1184
total volume: 42000
total price: 810720.00
average price: 19.3028571428571
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4735939
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
