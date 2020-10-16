ITT Cannon Expands Global Customer Reach through Distribution Agreement with Heilind Electronics

The comprehensive distribution agreement is the latest example of ITT Cannon’s commitment to rapidly serve and expand its customer base.

ITT Inc.'s . (NYSE: ITT) Cannon brand has signed a global agreement with premier global distributors of electronic components, Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. Through the agreement, Heilind Electronics will have access to over one million Cannon connector configurations, stock thousands of part numbers, market and support design activity for the full breadth of ITT Cannon and Veam innovative interconnect solutions. This distribution agreement encompasses all markets and geographical regions including America, Europe, Middle East, China and Asia Pacific.

“With the complexity of today’s supply chain and global market, this engagement was a natural expansion for ITT Cannon given Heilind’s laser focused interconnect strategy and global reach,” said Anh Phan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ITT Cannon. “This, combined with Heilind’s customer satisfaction track record and our design synergies, will provide both organizations with a tremendous new surge of global opportunities including high-speed applications, critical medical equipment and complex defense platforms.”

“This strategic partnership marks a major milestone for us,” said Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “The diversity and technology behind ITT Cannon’s solutions, combined with Heilind’s strong sales support and expertise, presents a wealth of new options to Hi-Rel and mil-aero customers around the world.”

From highly engineered, custom military solutions to off-the-shelf interconnects, to expanding our footprint in the industrial market, this engagement reinforces ITT Cannon’s strategic focus on customer experience, new design activity, speed to market and expanding our reach into underpenetrated regions.

For more information on ITT Cannon’s robust portfolio of millions of configurations, please visit www.ittcannon.com.

About ITT Inc.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

About ITT Cannon

ITT's Cannon brand is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world's most important information to the people who need it. Today, the company proudly continues its legacy of innovating to connect the world and inspiring the successes of the next century – because amazing things happen when great things connect. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, antennas, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines. Follow ICC on Facebook at facebook.com/connecticc and on Twitter at twitter.com/connecticc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005049/en/