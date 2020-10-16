Carter’s Launches From Santa with Love, a First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Experience with Cameo to Bring Holiday Magic Directly to Families

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces “From Santa with Love,” a new, virtual twist on the beloved tradition of visiting Santa at the mall.

As families prepare for a decidedly different holiday season, Carter’s knows that traditional, in-person visits with Santa will be limited and is helping to bring that magical experience directly to doorsteps instead. Through Cameo’s online platform, Carter’s will provide 1,500 lucky families with a personalized video from the ultimate celebrity, Santa Claus.

From October 16 through October 30, 2020, families can enter for a chance to be one of 100 daily winners to receive a custom recorded Cameo video from Santa. For parents, this might be the perfect gift list check-in, a ‘Nice List’ reminder, or even a birthday message from the big guy live from the North Pole. Regardless of the message they choose, it is sure to be a memory for years to come.

“Carter’s has been with families for generations, and during these unexpected times, parents need us more than ever. Our ‘From Santa With Love’ sweepstakes helps parents create that personal moment with Santa for their children and restore a bit of the holiday magic that makes this season special for our families,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “This sweepstakes is one of the many ways we are showing families we have their backs, during the holidays and beyond.”

Participants can enter at www.carterssantagram.com daily from October 16 to October 30th. Daily winners will be notified by email and receive a code to redeem on Cameo where they can select their Santa and provide customized notes for the ultimate surprise. Winners may redeem their Santa gram through January 1, 2021. For official contest rules and additional information, visit www.carterssantagram.com.

The “From Santa with Love” program is just one of many holiday experiences Carter’s has in store to make this holiday season merry and bright for families. Follow @Carters on Instagram and check back on November 9, 2020 for more fun surprises.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About Cameo

Cameo is the first service enabling consumers to book personalized video greetings from celebrities. In just two years, the company has built a talent portfolio of more than 15,000 VIPs and fulfilled more than 275,000 requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and beyond. For more information, visit www.cameo.com.

