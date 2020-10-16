 

Carter’s Launches From Santa with Love, a First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Experience with Cameo to Bring Holiday Magic Directly to Families

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces “From Santa with Love,” a new, virtual twist on the beloved tradition of visiting Santa at the mall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005053/en/

As families prepare for a decidedly different holiday season, Carter’s knows that traditional, in-person visits with Santa will be limited and is helping to bring that magical experience directly to doorsteps instead. Through Cameo’s online platform, Carter’s will provide 1,500 lucky families with a personalized video from the ultimate celebrity, Santa Claus.

From October 16 through October 30, 2020, families can enter for a chance to be one of 100 daily winners to receive a custom recorded Cameo video from Santa. For parents, this might be the perfect gift list check-in, a ‘Nice List’ reminder, or even a birthday message from the big guy live from the North Pole. Regardless of the message they choose, it is sure to be a memory for years to come.

Carter’s has been with families for generations, and during these unexpected times, parents need us more than ever. Our ‘From Santa With Love’ sweepstakes helps parents create that personal moment with Santa for their children and restore a bit of the holiday magic that makes this season special for our families,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “This sweepstakes is one of the many ways we are showing families we have their backs, during the holidays and beyond.”

Participants can enter at www.carterssantagram.com daily from October 16 to October 30th. Daily winners will be notified by email and receive a code to redeem on Cameo where they can select their Santa and provide customized notes for the ultimate surprise. Winners may redeem their Santa gram through January 1, 2021. For official contest rules and additional information, visit www.carterssantagram.com.

The “From Santa with Love” program is just one of many holiday experiences Carter’s has in store to make this holiday season merry and bright for families. Follow @Carters on Instagram and check back on November 9, 2020 for more fun surprises.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About Cameo

Cameo is the first service enabling consumers to book personalized video greetings from celebrities. In just two years, the company has built a talent portfolio of more than 15,000 VIPs and fulfilled more than 275,000 requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and beyond. For more information, visit www.cameo.com.

Carter's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South ...
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results