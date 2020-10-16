Olive Oils from Spain and the EU Announce Nutrition Manager Supervised, Nutrition-packed Fall Recipe for Children

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union have collaborated with the Japanese nutritionist Ms. Kumiko Yoneyama to create a recipe for children that uses this ingredient, known to Europeans as "liquid gold": Warming Salmon and Autumn Vegetable Rice Pilaf with White Sauce.

Science has shown the importance of healthy eating in childhood. A study from Journal of Clinical Medicine has confirmed that following a Mediterranean diet, rich in extra virgin olive oil, is associated with less hospitalization of children during their first two years of life. Olive oil is an ingredient the Spanish are familiar with from childhood. The truth is that there, in 2019, the per capita consumption of olive oil in Spain was 10,55 kg, making it the number first consumer of olive oil globally. Japan, on the other hand, still has a very low per capita consumption.

Warming Salmon and Autumn Vegetable Rice Pilaf with White Sauce

Ingredients (serves 2-3 people)

2 salmon fillets

2 tsp cooking sake

1 eggplant

2 shitake mushroom caps

1/2 bundle of shimeji mushrooms

1 Welsh onion (long green onion)

2 tbsp extra virgin Olive Oil from Spain

2 small tomatoes

60 g broccoli

1 tbsp water

300 g hot cooked rice

2 tbsp pastry flour

250 ml milk

2 tsp miso

1 pinch salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

40 g shredded cheese (pizza blend)

1 tsp olive oil from Spain (to coat oven-safe dish)

Directions

Cut salmon into bite-sized pieces, cover in cooking sake and let sit for 5 minutes. Pat salmon dry with a paper towel. Cut off stalks from shitake mushrooms and slice caps thinly. Thinly cut onion diagonally. Cut eggplant and tomatoes into rounds. Cut broccoli into florets, place in oven-safe dish, pour water over top of broccoli, loosely cover with plastic wrap and heat in microwave for 30 sec. at 500W. Coat frypan heated over medium heat with 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Brown eggplant and remove. Cook the salmon and remove. Coat frypan with remaining 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Sauté shitake, shimeji and onion until they begin to break down into a paste. Add flour and continue to sauté. Reduce heat to low. Dissolve miso in milk, add to frypan and simmer. When white sauce has thickened, add salmon and simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Coat inside of oven-safe dish with 1 tsp. of olive oil. Lay bed of hot cooked rice in dish and pour white sauce made in step 6 over rice. Top with eggplant, tomato, broccoli and cheese. Bake in toaster oven for about ten minutes or until golden brown.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314286/Olive_Oils_from_Spain.jpg