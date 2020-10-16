 

Olive Oils from Spain and the EU Announce Nutrition Manager Supervised, Nutrition-packed Fall Recipe for Children

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 12:54  |  40   |   |   

TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union have collaborated with the Japanese nutritionist Ms. Kumiko Yoneyama to create a recipe for children that uses this ingredient, known to Europeans as "liquid gold": Warming Salmon and Autumn Vegetable Rice Pilaf with White Sauce.

Olive Oils From Spain and the EU Announce Nutrition Manager Supervised, Nutrition-packed Fall Recipe for Children. (PRNewsfoto/Olive Oils from Spain)

Science has shown the importance of healthy eating in childhood. A study from Journal of Clinical Medicine has confirmed that following a Mediterranean diet, rich in extra virgin olive oil, is associated with less hospitalization of children during their first two years of life. Olive oil is an ingredient the Spanish are familiar with from childhood. The truth is that there, in 2019, the per capita consumption of olive oil in Spain was 10,55 kg, making it the number first consumer of olive oil globally. Japan, on the other hand, still has a very low per capita consumption.

Warming Salmon and Autumn Vegetable Rice Pilaf with White Sauce

Ingredients (serves 2-3 people)

2 salmon fillets 
2 tsp cooking sake 
1 eggplant 
2 shitake mushroom caps 
1/2 bundle of shimeji mushrooms 
1 Welsh onion (long green onion)
2 tbsp extra virgin Olive Oil from Spain
2 small tomatoes 
60 g broccoli
1 tbsp water 
300 g hot cooked rice 
2 tbsp pastry flour 
250 ml milk
2 tsp miso 
1 pinch salt 
1 pinch ground black pepper
40 g shredded cheese (pizza blend) 
1 tsp olive oil from Spain (to coat oven-safe dish)

Directions

  1. Cut salmon into bite-sized pieces, cover in cooking sake and let sit for 5 minutes. Pat salmon dry with a paper towel. Cut off stalks from shitake mushrooms and slice caps thinly. Thinly cut onion diagonally. Cut eggplant and tomatoes into rounds.
  2. Cut broccoli into florets, place in oven-safe dish, pour water over top of broccoli, loosely cover with plastic wrap and heat in microwave for 30 sec. at 500W.
  3. Coat frypan heated over medium heat with 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Brown eggplant and remove. Cook the salmon and remove.
  4. Coat frypan with remaining 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Sauté shitake, shimeji and onion until they begin to break down into a paste. Add flour and continue to sauté.
  5. Reduce heat to low. Dissolve miso in milk, add to frypan and simmer.
  6. When white sauce has thickened, add salmon and simmer. Season with salt and pepper.
  7. Coat inside of oven-safe dish with 1 tsp. of olive oil. Lay bed of hot cooked rice in dish and pour white sauce made in step 6 over rice. Top with eggplant, tomato, broccoli and cheese. Bake in toaster oven for about ten minutes or until golden brown.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314286/Olive_Oils_from_Spain.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) share a special message on Global ...
Cyient reports PAT at INR 839 Mn for the Second Quarter FY 21; growth of 3% QoQ
Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results
Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recommended cash tender offer ...
Power Rental Market Worth $11.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Industrial Valves Market to Reach $107.35 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Orvana Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Consolidated Production of 63,937 Gold Equivalent Ounces
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market worth $38.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Smart Glass Market Worth USD 13.19 Billion By 2027. Company strategies and Financials of Gentex ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
Cargobase Reports 273% Growth by Helping Companies Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease