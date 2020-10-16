Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma at the Virtual European Association of Dermato-Oncology (EADO) Congress

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the presentation of data demonstrating that DecisionDx-Melanoma identifies patients with T1-T2 melanoma who have a low risk of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity. DecisionDx-Melanoma is Castle’s gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as SLN positivity. The findings were highlighted in a poster presentation at the 16th European Association of Dermato-Oncology (EADO) Congress, being held virtually Oct.12-14, 2020.

“Only 12% of patients who undergo sentinel lymph node biopsy surgery (SLNB) have a positive result,” said Bob Cook, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Castle Biosciences and lead author on the study. “While the likelihood of SLN-positivity decreases with age, the risk of death from melanoma increases. Our study findings demonstrate that DecisionDx-Melanoma, combined with T stage, can help identify patients 65 years of age and older with a low probability of SLN-positivity. Therefore, DecisionDx-Melanoma can provide clinicians and patients with additional, objective data and help inform decisions on SLNB surgery, helping avoid unnecessary procedures and potentially reducing healthcare costs.”

The study's objective was to incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma with clinical features to identify patients with T1-T2 melanoma likely to have low SLN-positivity rates. The poster, entitled “Identification of patients with T1-T2 melanoma and low risk of sentinel lymph node positivity using a 31-gene expression profile test,” highlights the use of DecisionDx-Melanoma in combination with clinical features. The SLN status of 2,303 patients diagnosed with T1-T2 melanoma were analyzed, and DecisionDx-Melanoma was used to stratify patient risk into low (Class 1A), intermediate (Class 1B/2A) and high (Class 2B) risk.

Key findings include:

For patients 65 years of age or older with T1-T2 tumors (n = 1,047), a positive SLN was observed in only 1.8% (95% CI 0.9-3.1) of clinically and pathologically assessed patients identified as lowest risk (Class 1A) by DecisionDx-Melanoma, versus 14.6% (95% CI 9.0-21.9) of patients identified as high risk (Class 2B).

Class 1A results were associated with higher rates of 3-year overall survival and metastasis-free survival.

Medicare Administrative Contractor, Palmetto GBA MolDx, recently issued a final expanded local coverage determination for DecisionDx-Melanoma, expanding Medicare coverage for the test in cutaneous melanoma.