Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

The 2020 third quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs as well as operational improvement plan costs, which decreased third quarter net earnings by $1.4 million ($0.03 per diluted share). The 2020 and 2019 third quarter results also include the operations of the product lines divested and to be divested, which increased diluted earnings per share by $0.04 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.02 in the third quarter of 2019. These adjustments are described in more detail under “ Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts ” at the end of this release.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $323.6 million in this year’s third quarter compared to $317.7 million in last year’s third quarter. Reported operating income in the third quarter was $41.2 million compared to $38.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Reported diluted earnings per share was 78 cents in the third quarter of 2020 compared to diluted earnings per share of 75 cents in the third quarter of 2019. Foreign currency translation had an immaterial impact on revenue, operating income, and earnings per share in the quarter.

BUSINESS REVIEW Reported Revenue Quarter Year-to-date Flavors & Extracts 9.1% 4.1% Color -8.3% -7.0% Asia Pacific 2.0% 1.6% Total Revenue 1.9% -0.7% Adjusted Local Currency (1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-date Flavors & Extracts 12.9% 7.2% Color -1.5% -1.2% Asia Pacific 2.1% 3.0% Total Revenue 6.1% 3.0% (1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

As a result of the portfolio changes made this year, Sensient has changed the name of its Flavors & Fragrances Group, to the Flavors & Extracts Group in order to more accurately reflect the Group’s product portfolio.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter revenue of $182.9 million compared to $167.6 million reported in the comparable period last year, an increase of 9.1%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 12.9% in the quarter. The higher revenue was primarily the result of continued growth in natural ingredients and flavors, extracts, and flavor ingredients. Segment operating income was $23.8 million in the current quarter compared to $17.6 million reported in the comparable period last year, an increase of 35.5%. Adjusted local currency operating profit increased 24.1%. The Group’s higher profit was primarily a result of the higher volumes and the favorable impact of the Group’s cost reduction initiatives, offset by higher raw material costs in natural ingredients. Foreign currency translation increased segment revenue by approximately 1% and had an immaterial impact on operating income in the quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $116.4 million in the quarter compared to $127.0 million in last year’s comparable period, a decrease of 8.3%. Adjusted local currency revenue decreased 1.5% in the quarter. The Group continued to have good growth in food and pharmaceutical colors; however, this growth was offset by lower volumes in the personal care business, primarily as a result of the lower demand for makeup during COVID-19. Segment operating income was $23.6 million in the quarter compared to $23.4 million in last year’s comparable period. Adjusted local currency operating income increased approximately 3.0%. Despite double digit growth rates in food and pharmaceutical colors, the lower volumes in personal care continued to negatively impact the Color Group’s operating income in the quarter. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 1% and had an immaterial impact on operating income in the quarter.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $30.7 million in the quarter compared to $30.1 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 2.0%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 2.1% in the quarter. The Group had favorable growth in a number of regions, which was offset by the negative impact of COVID-19 restrictions in certain countries. Segment operating income was $6.1 million in the quarter compared to $5.4 million in last year’s comparable quarter, an increase of 13.3%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 15.5% in the quarter. The higher profit was primarily a result of the favorable volume growth in certain regions and the favorable impact of the Group’s cost reduction initiatives. Foreign currency translation had an immaterial impact on revenue and decreased operating income by approximately 1% in the quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating costs of $12.4 million in the current quarter compared to $7.7 million in last year’s comparable period. The higher costs are primarily due to the divestiture & other costs, operational improvement plan costs, and an increase in non-cash performance-based compensation.

During the third quarter, the Company implemented an operational improvement plan, primarily in the personal care business to consolidate cosmetic manufacturing operations. The costs for this operational improvement plan are included in the Company’s Corporate & Other segment.

The Company’s non-GAAP amounts eliminate the impact of currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, and the results of the operations divested and to be divested to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

2020 OUTLOOK

Based upon current trends, the Company reconfirms its previously issued diluted earnings per share guidance for 2020 of $2.10 to $2.35. The full year guidance now includes approximately 5 cents of foreign currency headwinds based on current exchange rates. The Company also reconfirms its previously issued 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) guidance of $2.60 to $2.80, which excludes divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, the results of the operations divested and to be divested, and foreign currency impacts.

The Company is also confirming its previously issued guidance, which calls for low to mid-single digit revenue growth in 2020 on a local currency basis, excluding the revenues of the product lines divested and to be divested. The Company also continues to expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(2) to grow at a low to mid-single digit rate and Adjusted Operating Income(2) to be flat to down at a low-single digit rate, in each case on a local currency basis. Adjusted Operating Income will be impacted by higher non-cash performance-based compensation.

The Company’s guidance is based upon current trends and the effects of COVID-19 to date. The full impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain and management will continue to monitor its impacts on our business.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under “2020 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the impact and uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, its effects on our employees, facilities, customers and suppliers, the availability and cost of raw materials and other supplies, logistics and transportation, governmental regulations and restrictions and general economic conditions; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts and acquisition and divestiture activities; the success of the Company’s efforts to explore strategic alternatives for certain non-core product lines; the effectiveness of the Company’s past restructuring activities; changes in costs of raw materials, including energy; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 323,566 $ 317,650 1.9 % $ 997,333 $ 1,004,349 (0.7 %) Cost of products sold 217,920 215,250 1.2 % 677,580 674,956 0.4 % Selling and administrative expenses 64,491 63,612 1.4 % 201,912 193,817 4.2 % Operating income 41,155 38,788 6.1 % 117,841 135,576 (13.1 %) Interest expense 3,497 4,936 11,412 15,538 Earnings before income taxes 37,658 33,852 106,429 120,038 Income taxes 4,748 1,981 22,126 21,029 Net earnings $ 32,910 $ 31,871 3.3 % $ 84,303 $ 99,009 (14.9 %) Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 1.99 $ 2.34 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 1.99 $ 2.34 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,307 42,272 42,299 42,261 Diluted 42,349 42,299 42,326 42,291 Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 182,866 $ 167,577 9.1 % $ 552,975 $ 531,264 4.1 % Color 116,414 127,005 (8.3 %) 381,205 409,796 (7.0 %) Asia Pacific 30,740 30,125 2.0 % 89,062 87,646 1.6 % Intersegment elimination (6,454 ) (7,057 ) (25,909 ) (24,357 ) Consolidated $ 323,566 $ 317,650 1.9 % $ 997,333 $ 1,004,349 (0.7 %) Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 23,844 $ 17,600 35.5 % $ 67,467 $ 60,775 11.0 % Color 23,559 23,436 0.5 % 75,486 81,512 (7.4 %) Asia Pacific 6,123 5,406 13.3 % 16,031 13,825 16.0 % Corporate & Other (12,371 ) (7,654 ) (41,143 ) (20,536 ) Consolidated $ 41,155 $ 38,788 6.1 % $ 117,841 $ 135,576 (13.1 %)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,900 $ 21,153 Trade accounts receivable (net) 222,388 213,201 Inventories 401,046 422,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,681 40,049 Assets held for sale 58,534 91,293 Total Current Assets 752,549 788,213 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 423,419 418,844 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 429,509 437,179 Other assets 108,469 95,915 Total Assets $ 1,713,946 $ 1,740,151 Trade accounts payable $ 93,491 $ 94,653 Short-term borrowings 24,460 20,612 Other current liabilities 76,595 66,925 Liabilities held for sale 17,491 19,185 Total Current Liabilities 212,037 201,375 Long-term debt 537,124 598,499 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 26,556 25,822 Other liabilities 41,444 32,866 Shareholders' Equity 896,785 881,589 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,713,946 $ 1,740,151

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 84,303 $ 99,009 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,831 41,706 Share-based compensation expense (income) 4,017 (816 ) Net gain on assets (254 ) (1,224 ) Net loss on divestitures and other charges 5,821 - Deferred income taxes (9,001 ) (2,303 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (7,962 ) 6,355 Inventories 17,433 14,493 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,726 ) (5,053 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 9,018 (19,565 ) Accrued salaries, wages and withholdings from employees 7,410 (1,647 ) Income taxes (3,899 ) (5,294 ) Other liabilities 3,936 1,920 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,927 127,581 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (34,009 ) (26,073 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,022 2,033 Proceeds from divesture of businesses 12,228 - Other investing activity 4,955 4,280 Net cash used in investing activities (15,804 ) (19,760 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 33,164 35,126 Debt payments (101,061 ) (90,966 ) Dividends paid (49,537 ) (45,688 ) Other financing activity (415 ) (1,027 ) Net cash used in financing activities (117,849 ) (102,555 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,527 ) (2,745 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,747 2,521 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,153 31,901 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,900 $ 34,422 Supplemental Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Dividends paid per share $ 1.17 $ 1.08

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted EPS, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, and the results of operations divested or to be divested. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue (GAAP) $ 323,566 $ 317,650 1.9 % $ 997,333 $ 1,004,349 (0.7 %) Revenue of the product lines divested or to be divested (23,588 ) (34,112 ) (88,390 ) (109,489 ) Adjusted revenue $ 299,978 $ 283,538 5.8 % $ 908,943 $ 894,860 1.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 41,155 $ 38,788 6.1 % $ 117,841 $ 135,576 (13.1 %) Divestiture & other related costs (income) – Cost of products sold (148 ) - 1,791 - Divestiture & other related costs – Selling and administrative expenses 312 - 8,689 - Operating income of the product lines divested or to be divested (2,449 ) (856 ) (4,165 ) (1,233 ) Operational improvement plan - Cost of products sold 35 - 35 - Operational improvement plan - Selling and administrative expenses 2,606 - 2,606 - Adjusted operating income $ 41,511 $ 37,932 9.4 % $ 126,797 $ 134,343 (5.6 %) Net earnings (GAAP) $ 32,910 $ 31,871 3.3 % $ 84,303 $ 99,009 (14.9 %) Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 164 - 10,480 - Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs (787 ) - (1,212 ) - Net earnings of the product lines divested or to be divested, before tax (2,449 ) (856 ) (4,165 ) (1,233 ) Tax impact of the product lines divested or to be divested 655 87 1,155 203 Operational improvement plan costs, before tax 2,641 - 2,641 - Tax impact of operational improvement plan (656 ) - (656 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 32,478 $ 31,102 4.4 % $ 92,546 $ 97,979 (5.5 %) Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.75 4.0 % $ 1.99 $ 2.34 (15.0 %) Divestiture & other related costs (income), net of tax (0.01 ) - 0.22 - Results of operations of the product lines divested or to be divested, net of tax (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) Operational improvement plan costs, net of tax 0.05 - 0.05 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.74 4.1 % $ 2.19 $ 2.32 (5.6 %) Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.

Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Divestiture & Operational Improvement Adjusted Divestiture Adjusted Revenue 2020 Plan Impact 2020 2019 Impact 2019 Flavors & Extracts $ 182,866 $ (22,978 ) $ 159,888 $ 167,577 $ (25,954 ) $ 141,623 Color 116,414 (669 ) 115,745 127,005 (8,176 ) 118,829 Asia Pacific 30,740 (68 ) 30,672 30,125 (237 ) 29,888 Intersegment elimination (6,454 ) 127 (6,327 ) (7,057 ) 255 (6,802 ) Consolidated $ 323,566 $ (23,588 ) $ 299,978 $ 317,650 $ (34,112 ) $ 283,538 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 23,844 $ (2,241 ) $ 21,603 $ 17,600 $ (109 ) $ 17,491 Color 23,559 (185 ) 23,374 23,436 (689 ) 22,747 Asia Pacific 6,123 (23 ) 6,100 5,406 (58 ) 5,348 Corporate & Other (12,371 ) 2,805 (9,566 ) (7,654 ) - (7,654 ) Consolidated $ 41,155 $ 356 $ 41,511 $ 38,788 $ (856 ) $ 37,932 Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30, Divestiture & Operational Improvement Adjusted Divestiture Adjusted Revenue 2020 Plan Impact 2020 2019 Impact 2019 Flavors & Extracts $ 552,975 $ (75,165 ) $ 477,810 $ 531,264 $ (82,055 ) $ 449,209 Color 381,205 (13,242 ) 367,963 409,796 (27,590 ) 382,206 Asia Pacific 89,062 (402 ) 88,660 87,646 (563 ) 87,083 Intersegment elimination (25,909 ) 419 (25,490 ) (24,357 ) 719 (23,638 ) Consolidated $ 997,333 $ (88,390 ) $ 908,943 $ 1,004,349 $ (109,489 ) $ 894,860 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 67,467 $ (5,078 ) $ 62,389 $ 60,775 $ (197 ) $ 60,578 Color 75,486 1,029 76,515 81,512 (894 ) 80,618 Asia Pacific 16,031 (116 ) 15,915 13,825 (142 ) 13,683 Corporate & Other (41,143 ) 13,121 (28,022 ) (20,536 ) - (20,536 ) Consolidated $ 117,841 $ 8,956 $ 126,797 $ 135,576 $ (1,233 ) $ 134,343

The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 41,155 $ 38,788 6.1 % $ 117,841 $ 135,576 (13.1 %) Depreciation and amortization 12,309 13,965 36,831 41,706 Depreciation and amortization, product lines divested or to be divested (49 ) (1,473 ) (145 ) (4,495 ) Share-based compensation expense (income) 1,355 339 4,017 (816 ) Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 164 - 10,480 - Results of operations of the product lines divested or to be divested, before tax (2,449 ) (856 ) (4,165 ) (1,233 ) Operational improvement plan costs, before tax 2,641 - 2,641 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,126 $ 50,763 8.6 % $ 167,500 $ 170,738 (1.9 %)

We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

