Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 October to 15 October 2020
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 9 October to 15 October 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code
(LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
09/10/2020
FR0013230612
7,596
21.0593
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
12/10/2020
FR0013230612
64,942
20.9008
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
13/10/2020
FR0013230612
4,443
20.7934
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
14/10/2020
FR0013230612
27,503
21.0321
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
15/10/2020
FR0013230612
21,017
20.9727
XPAR
TOTAL
125,501
20.9474
