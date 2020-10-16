 

Bridgetown Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of $550 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 13:00  |  59   |   |   

Hong Kong, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “BTWNU” beginning on October 16, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “BTWN” and “BTWNW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2020.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on a target with operations or prospective operations in the technology, financial services, or media sectors in Southeast Asia. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Wong, and Chairman Matt Danzeisen.

UBS Investment Bank and BTIG, LLC are acting as joint-book running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 15, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at olprospectusrequest@ubs.com; or BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
 Karin Wong
+852-9755-6265
Karin.Wong@pcg-group.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
URW Press Release
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...