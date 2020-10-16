J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.47 billion, compared with $2.36 billion for the third quarter 2019. Revenue performance was primarily driven by a 25% increase in revenue per load in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), a 34% increase in the number of stops in Final Mile Services (FMS), a 9% increase in loads in Dedicated (DCS), and a 14% increase in loads in Truck (JBT), partially offset by a 5% decrease in revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and 32% decline in fuel surcharge revenue. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 9% vs. the comparable quarter 2019.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced third quarter 2020 net earnings of $125.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.18 vs. third quarter 2019 net earnings of $118.4 million, or $1.10 cents per diluted share. Included in the third quarter 2019 results were pre-tax charges of $44.2 million or $0.30 per share related to arbitration, including legal and interest charges.

The amount of ICS operating revenue executed through Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° increased to $291 million from $205 million in third quarter 2019. JBI executed approximately $41 million of third-party dray cost, and JBT executed approximately $26 million of its independent contractor costs through the platform during this quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $175.5 million vs. $167.9 million for the third quarter 2019. Operating income in third quarter 2019 included $44.2 million in pre-tax charges related to the final award in the arbitration with BNSF Railway Company (BNSF). Excluding these charges, operating income decreased 17% from third quarter 2019 primarily from increased rail purchase transportation costs, lower gross margins in ICS, increases in driver wages and recruiting costs, increased third-party and company dray costs, and continued investments in technology spend on new applications and legacy operating systems.

Interest expense in the current quarter decreased primarily from lower interest rates compared to third quarter 2019. The effective income tax rate for the current quarter is 23.3% compared to 23.9% for third quarter 2019. We expect our 2020 annual tax rate to fall between 24.0% and 24.5%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $1.21 billion; down 2%

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $108.4 million; up 22%

Overall intermodal volumes increased 2% vs. the same period in 2019. Eastern network loads grew 3%, while Transcon loads grew 2% compared to the third quarter 2019. Volumes in the quarter were heavily constrained by rail congestion and service issues stemming from a large and sudden increase in demand and intermittent labor challenges in both the rail and truck networks. Revenue declined by 2%, reflecting a 5% decline in revenue per load, partially offset by the 2% load growth; which is the combination of mix, customer rates, and fuel surcharges. Excluding fuel, revenue per load was flat year over year.

Operating income increased by 22% year over year, however the prior comparable period included $44.2 million in charges related to the final award in the BNSF arbitration. Excluding those charges, operating income was down 18% year over year. The decline in operating income is attributable to higher rail purchased transportation costs, including costs to reposition empty containers, lower overall revenue per load, and higher dray costs stemming from dislocations in rail capacity and a tight labor and truck capacity environment. The current period ended with approximately 97,400 units of trailing capacity and 5,647 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $553 million; up 1%

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $80.4 million; up 5%

DCS revenue increased 1% during the current quarter over the same period in 2019. Productivity, defined as revenue per truck per week, was flat vs. 2019. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 2% vs. 2019. A net additional 63 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year. Customer retention rates remain above 97%.

Operating income increased 5% over the prior year quarter. Benefits from increased productivity of assets, reduced driver turnover, fewer start-up costs, and lower travel and entertainment expenses, were partially offset by higher driver and account manager wages and benefits.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $431 million; up 28%

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Loss: $(18.3) million; compared to $(5.6) million in 3Q’19

ICS revenue increased 28% in the current quarter vs. the third quarter 2019. Volumes increased 2% and revenue per load increased 25% due to customer freight mix changes and higher contractual and spot rates compared to the third quarter 2019. Contractual volumes represented approximately 58% of the total load volume and 38% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 68% and 52%, respectively, in third quarter 2019. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $291 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $205 million in third quarter 2019.

Operating income decreased by $12.7 million from the third quarter 2019 primarily from lower gross profit margins. Gross profit margins decreased to 7.6% in the current period vs. 12.7% in the same period last year primarily from a competitive contractual pricing environment and tight supply dynamics that occurred throughout the quarter. ICS carrier base increased 14% vs. third quarter 2019.

Final Miles Services (FMS)

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $182 million; up 22% ■ Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $2.1 million; up 13%

FMS revenue increased 22% compared to the same period 2019. Stop count within FMS increased 34% during the current quarter vs. a year ago, primarily from the December 2019 acquisition and the addition of multiple customer contracts implemented throughout 2020. Productivity, defined as revenue per stop, decreased approximately 9% compared to the prior year period primarily from the shift in mix between the asset and asset-light nature of the additional contracts that were implemented.

Operating income increased 13% over the prior year quarter driven primarily by increases in revenue from both the December 2019 acquisition and the addition of multiple customer contracts throughout 2020. Continued reductions in travel and entertainment compared to a year ago also benefited the current quarter that were partially offset by increased investment in service quality performance controls.

Truck (JBT)

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Revenue: $109 million; up 16%

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $2.9 million; down 55%

JBT revenue increased 16% from the same period in 2019. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 19%, primarily from a 14% increase in load count and a 5% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue compared to a year ago. Revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 4% year-over-year while comparable contractual customer rates were down approximately 1% compared to the same period 2019. At the end of the period, JBT operated 1,713 tractors and 8,245 trailers compared to 1,896 and 6,826 one year ago, respectively.

Operating income decreased 55% compared to the same quarter 2019. Benefits from increased load counts were offset by increases in purchased transportation expense. In addition, higher personnel cost and increased investment in technology, both from the continued transition and expansion of 360box, contributed to the operating income decrease.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At September 30, 2020, we had a total of $1.30 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to total debt levels at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Our net capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, approximated $449 million compared to $587 million for the same period 2019. At September 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $319 million.

We had no purchases of our stock during the third quarter 2020. At September 30, 2020, we had approximately $520 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, approximated 105.7 million.

Conference Call Information:

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00–10:00 am CT to discuss the quarterly earnings. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 3368517. A replay of the call will be posted on our website here later today.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,296,053 $ 2,102,494 Fuel surcharge revenues 176,470 261,166 Total operating revenues 2,472,523 100.0% 2,363,660 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,297,333 52.5% 1,196,377 50.6% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 594,162 24.0% 554,872 23.5% Depreciation and amortization 132,392 5.4% 126,803 5.3% Fuel and fuel taxes 87,350 3.5% 114,764 4.8% Operating supplies and expenses 86,103 3.5% 87,044 3.7% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 41,894 1.6% 49,077 2.1% Insurance and claims 35,412 1.4% 43,956 1.9% Operating taxes and licenses 13,696 0.6% 14,266 0.6% Communication and utilities 8,678 0.4% 8,639 0.4% Total operating expenses 2,297,020 92.9% 2,195,798 92.9% Operating income 175,503 7.1% 167,862 7.1% Net interest expense 11,895 0.5% 12,357 0.5% Earnings before income taxes 163,608 6.6% 155,505 6.6% Income taxes 38,112 1.5% 37,095 1.6% Net earnings $ 125,496 5.1% $ 118,410 5.0% Average diluted shares outstanding 106,798 107,692 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.10

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 6,327,876 $ 5,954,102 Fuel surcharge revenues 571,045 760,832 Total operating revenues 6,898,921 100.0% 6,714,934 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 3,467,782 50.3% 3,282,682 48.9% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 1,722,548 25.0% 1,606,344 23.9% Depreciation and amortization 392,786 5.7% 370,728 5.5% Fuel and fuel taxes 263,932 3.8% 344,926 5.1% Operating supplies and expenses 250,835 3.6% 249,480 3.7% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 131,654 1.9% 140,654 2.2% Insurance and claims 98,672 1.4% 124,963 1.8% Operating taxes and licenses 40,575 0.6% 40,991 0.6% Communication and utilities 24,710 0.4% 25,416 0.4% Total operating expenses 6,393,494 92.7% 6,186,184 92.1% Operating income 505,427 7.3% 528,750 7.9% Net interest expense 36,749 0.5% 40,153 0.6% Earnings before income taxes 468,678 6.8% 488,597 7.3% Income taxes 116,650 1.7% 116,953 1.8% Net earnings $ 352,028 5.1% $ 371,644 5.5% Average diluted shares outstanding 106,776 108,569 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.30 $ 3.42

Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,211,183 49% $ 1,239,671 52% Dedicated 552,948 22% 547,101 23% Integrated Capacity Solutions 431,144 18% 336,721 14% Final Mile Services 182,091 7% 148,987 7% Truck 109,113 5% 94,182 4% Subtotal 2,486,479 101% 2,366,662 100% Intersegment eliminations (13,956 ) (1%) (3,002 ) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 2,472,523 100% $ 2,363,660 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 108,412 62% $ 88,708 53% Dedicated 80,431 46% 76,425 46% Integrated Capacity Solutions (18,304 ) (11%) (5,639 ) (4%) Final Mile Services 2,090 1% 1,855 1% Truck 2,948 2% 6,597 4% Other (1) (74 ) (0%) (84 ) (0%) Operating income $ 175,503 100% $ 167,862 100% Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 3,426,008 50% $ 3,477,493 52% Dedicated 1,627,852 24% 1,575,535 23% Integrated Capacity Solutions 1,070,905 15% 971,799 15% Final Mile Services 475,270 7% 402,336 6% Truck 322,336 4% 295,661 4% Subtotal 6,922,371 100% 6,722,824 100% Intersegment eliminations (23,450 ) (0%) (7,890 ) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 6,898,921 100% $ 6,714,934 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 317,652 63% $ 316,382 60% Dedicated 236,423 47% 202,747 38% Integrated Capacity Solutions (50,274 ) (10%) 755 0% Final Mile Services (6,459 ) (1%) (13,733 ) (2%) Truck 8,207 1% 22,725 4% Other (1) (122 ) (0%) (126 ) (0%) Operating income $ 505,427 100% $ 528,750 100% (1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Intermodal Loads 529,709 517,409 Average length of haul 1,695 1,697 Revenue per load $ 2,287 $ 2,396 Average tractors during the period * 5,546 5,642 Tractors (end of period) * 5,647 5,643 Trailing equipment (end of period) 97,439 96,689 Average effective trailing equipment usage 94,846 89,175 Dedicated Loads 940,225 863,077 Average length of haul 157 168 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,372 $ 4,384 Average trucks during the period*** 9,697 9,572 Trucks (end of period) *** 9,723 9,660 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,376 26,838 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 326,563 320,183 Revenue per load $ 1,320 $ 1,052 Gross profit margin 7.6% 12.7% Employee count (end of period) 1,037 1,193 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 94,200 82,600 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°: Approximate carrier tractor count (end of period) 777,000 667,000 Revenue (millions) $ 291.2 $ 205.4 Final Mile Services Stops 1,604,694 1,199,801 Average trucks during the period*** 1,448 1,265 Truck Loads 98,505 86,647 Loaded miles (000) 40,599 35,411 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 19.2% 18.9% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 3,849 $ 3,829 Average tractors during the period * 1,783 1,910 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 800 859 Independent contractor 913 1,037 Total tractors 1,713 1,896 Trailers (end of period) 8,245 6,826 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Intermodal Loads 1,494,485 1,458,271 Average length of haul 1,683 1,670 Revenue per load $ 2,292 $ 2,385 Average tractors during the period * 5,484 5,651 Tractors (end of period) * 5,647 5,643 Trailing equipment (end of period) 97,439 96,689 Average effective trailing equipment usage 88,262 84,924 Dedicated Loads 2,726,455 2,478,661 Average length of haul 160 169 Revenue per truck per week** $ 4,316 $ 4,343 Average trucks during the period*** 9,713 9,387 Trucks (end of period) *** 9,723 9,660 Trailing equipment (end of period) 27,376 26,838 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 896,709 915,932 Revenue per load $ 1,194 $ 1,061 Gross profit margin 9.4% 14.1% Employee count (end of period) 1,037 1,193 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 94,200 82,600 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°: Approximate carrier tractor count (end of period) 777,000 667,000 Revenue (millions) $ 755.1 $ 614.3 Final Mile Services Stops 3,922,318 3,132,900 Average trucks during the period*** 1,362 1,240 Truck Loads 299,297 259,568 Loaded miles (000) 125,718 109,122 Nonpaid empty mile percentage 18.9% 18.9% Revenue per tractor per week** $ 3,844 $ 3,885 Average tractors during the period* 1,859 1,986 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 800 859 Independent contractor 913 1,037 Total tractors 1,713 1,896 Trailers (end of period) 8,245 6,826 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,549 $ 35,000 Accounts Receivable, net 1,121,825 1,011,829 Prepaid expenses and other 288,224 434,470 Total current assets 1,728,598 1,481,299 Property and equipment 5,842,114 5,640,806 Less accumulated depreciation 2,159,710 2,019,940 Net property and equipment 3,682,404 3,620,866 Other assets, net 368,060 368,689 $ 5,779,062 $ 5,470,854 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 603,523 $ 602,601 Claims accruals 273,088 279,590 Accrued payroll 145,110 68,220 Other accrued expenses 73,702 85,355 Total current liabilities 1,095,423 1,035,766 Long-term debt 1,303,353 1,295,740 Other long-term liabilities 181,561 173,241 Deferred income taxes 711,301 699,078 Stockholders' equity 2,487,424 2,267,029 $ 5,779,062 $ 5,470,854

Supplemental Data (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 105,679 106,213 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 23.54 $ 21.34 Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 910,994 $ 937,595 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 448,721 $ 586,607

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005102/en/