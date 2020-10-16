Incap is preparing a rights issue of EUR 10.9 million, as estimated

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Incap Corporation (the “Company”) is preparing a rights issue with a total amount of EUR 10.9 million, as estimated. UB Securities Oy would act as the lead manager of the rights issue.

“Incap has grown strongly and profitably in recent years, and our growth is supported by increased utilization of electronics and global outsourcing trends. The background of our strong performance is our unique entrepreneurial culture and efficient operating model.

Following the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January this year, we estimate that our revenue for 2020 will be significantly higher than in 2019 and our operating profit (EBIT) is estimated to be approximately on the same level as in 2019. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall demand for our services has continued on a good level.

Our industry is very fragmented, and we see plenty of opportunities for growth and consolidation in the future as well. We want to be an active player and accelerate the consolidation of our industry while maintaining our cost efficiency and long-term profitability. With the proposed rights issue, we are preparing ourselves for consolidation and international growth,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group.

In the rights issue, each shareholder in the Company would receive one subscription right for each three shares held in the Company, and each subscription right would entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share for a subscription price of EUR 7.50.

The purpose of the contemplated rights issue would be to strengthen the Company's capital structure, balance sheet and financial position and thus create conditions for the Company to grow and develop its business in accordance with its strategy. The proceeds to be raised in the rights issue could be used to repay the Company’s loans, possible future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.