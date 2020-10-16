 

DGAP-DD SHW AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.10.2020, 13:28  |  33   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.10.2020 / 13:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pankl AG (früher firmierend als Pankl SHW Industries AG)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.60 EUR 73000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.60 EUR 73000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Wilhelmstrasse 67
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63222  16.10.2020 

SHW Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 über den Markterwartungen und ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools positioniert sich durch Erweiterung der Tagesordnung der kommenden Hauptversammlung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FUCHS PETROLUB SE announces preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 and a new ...
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: third quarter exceeds expectations; annual forecast for 2020 raised
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Übernahme von 100 Prozent der Anteile der KMI Cleaning ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Drittes Quartal über den Erwartungen; Jahresprognose 2020 angehoben
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
Oppo: The Ultimate Global Design Award is here: OPPO is looking for its next Design Master
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group startet Deutschlands ersten Online-Shop mit Cloud-Software für das ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SHW AG english
13:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
13:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SHW AG deutsch
15.10.20
SHW: E-Mobilität bietet Chancen
07.10.20
SHW: Neue Prognose für 2020
07.10.20
DGAP-News: SHW AG: Veröffentlicht neue Umsatzprognose für 2020 und verzeichnet Vertriebserfolg im E-Pumpen-Bereich (deutsch)
07.10.20
DGAP-News: SHW AG: Veröffentlicht neue Umsatzprognose für 2020 und verzeichnet Vertriebserfolg im E-Pumpen-Bereich
07.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: Neue Umsatzprognose für 2020 (deutsch)
07.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SHW AG: Neue Umsatzprognose für 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
717
SHW AG - Glückloses IPO trifft nun auf günstige Bewertung